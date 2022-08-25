hamburger

Todays Pick

Today’s Pick: Bharat Dynamics (₹805.4): Sell

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 24, 2022

Go short at the current levels and book profits at ₹760

The short-term outlook for the stock of Bharat Dynamics is negative. A head and shoulder pattern formation on the daily chart strenghens the bearish case. Cluster of resistances are poised in the ₹812-₹818 region and as such, any bounce from the current level can be capped. There is a support at ₹785. However, the chances are high for the stock to break below it. Such a break can drag it down to ₹750-₹740 initially, and eventually even lower.

Traders can go short at the current levels and accumulate it on the rise at ₹810. Stop-loss can be kept at ₹824 and trail it down to ₹798, when the stock falls to ₹788. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹777, as soon as the stock touches ₹768 on the downside. Book profits at ₹760.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on August 25, 2022
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you