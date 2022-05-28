Bharat Dynamics Limited Q4 profit at ₹264 crore

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has registered a profit after tax of ₹264 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, as against ₹260 crore in the same quarter last year. It reported a turnover of ₹1,381 crore in the quarter as against ₹1,137 crore in the same quarter previous year.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the company registered a profit after tax of ₹500 crore as against ₹258 crore last year. The public sector entity clocked a turnover of ₹2,817 crore in the year as against ₹1,914 crore in the previous year.

“Our order book stands at ₹10,170 crore as on April 1, 2022, which is executable in the next 2-3 years,” a BDL statement said. BDL has received leads for export of Akash to friendly foreign countries.