hamburger

Companies

Bharat Dynamics Limited Q4 profit at ₹264 crore

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Updated on: May 28, 2022

For the full financial year 2021-22, the company registered a profit after tax of ₹500 crore

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has registered a profit after tax of ₹264 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, as against ₹260 crore in the same quarter last year. It reported a turnover of ₹1,381 crore in the quarter as against ₹1,137 crore in the same quarter previous year.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the company registered a profit after tax of ₹500 crore as against ₹258 crore last year. The public sector entity clocked a turnover of ₹2,817 crore in the year as against ₹1,914 crore in the previous year.

“Our order book stands at ₹10,170 crore as on April 1, 2022, which is executable in the next 2-3 years,” a BDL statement said. BDL has received leads for export of Akash to friendly foreign countries.

Published on May 28, 2022
Power
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
companies
quarterly or semiannual financial statement
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you