Please give the technical forecast for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company.
Pavitra Puglia
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (₹223): The long-term outlook is bullish. The stock has been in a strong uptrend since April last year. The breakout above ₹200 last month has strengthened the bullish case. The region between ₹205 and ₹195 will now be a very good support. Below that, ₹180 is the next strong support. The share price can rise to ₹270 by this year-end. Thereafter, a corrective fall to ₹220 is a possibility. But eventually the stock is likely to breach ₹270.
Such a break will have the potential to take Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company share price up to ₹400 by the end of next year. Investors with a one-year time frame can buy now. Accumulate on dips at ₹195. Keep the stop-loss at ₹130. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹260 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹310. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹330 when the price touches ₹370. Exit the stock at ₹400.
Send your questions to techtrail@thehindu.co.in
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.