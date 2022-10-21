The upmove in the stock of MAS Financial Services is gaining momentum. The stock has surged 10 per cent so far this week. This rally has taken it well above the key resistance level of ₹805. Immediate support is at ₹840.

Next supports are at ₹820 and then at ₹805-₹800. The chances are high for the stock to sustain well above ₹820 itself. A rally to ₹980-₹1,000 is possible over the next two-three weeks.

Traders with a short-term perspective can go long now. Accumulate longs at ₹845 and ₹830. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹790. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹880 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹895.

Move the stop-loss further up to ₹925 as soon as the stock touches ₹945 on the upside. Book profits at ₹970.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading)