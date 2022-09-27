hamburger

Technical Analysis

Today’ Pick: Torrent Power (₹494.90): SELL

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Sep 26, 2022

Book profits at ₹455

The short-term outlook for the stock of Torrent Power is bearish. The stock has been falling consistently over the last three weeks. The 5 per cent fall on Monday has dragged the stock well below the key level of ₹500. Strong resistance is in the broad ₹505-₹515 region. An immediate rise above ₹515 is unlikely.

The stock can fall to ₹465-₹460 and ₹450 in the next one-two weeks. Traders can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts at ₹502. Keep the stop-loss at ₹520. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹488, stock falls to ₹478. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹471 when the stock touches ₹465 on the downside. Book profits at ₹455. The region around ₹450 is strong support from where a reversal is possible.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on September 27, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you