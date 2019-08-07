Resources

Third bi-monthly monetary policy statement 2019-20

| Updated on August 07, 2019 Published on August 07, 2019

The Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI has cut the key policy rate to 5.4 per cent from 5.75 per cent. Click here to read the third bi-monthly monetary policy statement 2019-20

