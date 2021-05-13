Ducati launches Streetfighter V4, V4 S

Ducati has launched the Streetfighter V4 and V4 S for the Indian market. This is also the first all new BS6 model to be launched in India for the luxury motorcycle brand. Based on the ‘Fight Formula’, the Streetfighter gets an aggressive and emotional design with the naked bike design exposing its powerful V4 engine.

The distinct Ducati family design is also evident in the V-shaped DRL, already featured on the Panigale V4 and SuperSport. According to Ducati, in keeping with its streetfighter culture, the naked bikes’ clip-on handlebars have been replaced with a high, wide bar that, together with a moderated foot peg position, makes the riding position sporty yet agile, perfect for ripping up the road. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 was elected as the ‘Most Beautiful Bike’ at EICMA 2019.

All-out character

According to a Ducati press release, the Streetfighter weighs in at 180 kgs (Dry) and boasts of a Euro-5 compliant 1,103cc, Desmosedici Stradale engine. In this configuration, the 90-degree V4 delivers 208hp at 12,750 rpm, an unrivalled power level within the naked segment, perfectly in keeping with the all-out character of the new Streetfighter V4. Maximum torque is 123Nm at 9,500 rpm, practically unchanged with respect to the Panigale V4.

The Streetfighter V4 performance is kept under control by sophisticated electronics lifted directly from the Panigale V4 and the ‘biplane’ wings developed by Ducati Corse aerodynamicists. The wings generate 28kgs of downforce at 270 kmph, attenuating the front wheel ‘floating’ at high speed and the tendency to wheel-up. They also boost stability during braking at the turn-in point and through the corner. Power and torque can be raised to 220 hp and 130 Nm by fitting the full-racing Ducati Performance exhaust by Akrapovič which also reduces the weight of the motorcycle by 6 Kgs.

Ride by Wire

The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles so that the bike’s performance can be adapted to rider, track/route and weather conditions. Thanks to the full Ride by Wire system, this allows complex electronic control strategies and modulation of engine ‘feel’ according to selected riding mode. Changing the Riding Modes instantaneously changes the character of the engine, the electronic control parameters and, on the S version, the suspension set-up too. These modes include Race Riding Mode, Sport Riding Mode and Street Riding Mode.

The Streetfighter V4 also features a 5-inch full-TFT high-resolution colour screen and has the ability to mount the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS). This lets riders take incoming calls, select and listen to music tracks or receive text messages via a Bluetooth link. When the rider mounts the motorcycle, the smartphone automatically connects to the bike via Bluetooth, letting the rider control the main multimedia functions. Phone call audio and music are transmitted to the helmet earpieces. DMS is available as a Ducati Performance plug-and-play accessory.

Priced at ₹19.99 lakh, the Streetfighter V4 is available in the Ducati Red colour. Streetfighter V4 S is priced at ₹22.99 lakh for Ducati Red and ₹23.19 lakh for the Dark Stealth colour. Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai. Deliveries are expected to commence as soon as lockdown restrictions are lifted.