Kia teases EV6, its first dedicated EV

Kia Corporation has revealed the first official images of EV6 — its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) built on the company’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform, E-GMP.

EV6 is also the first of Kia’s next-generation BEVs to be developed under a new design philosophy of shifting focus towards electrification, the company said.

“EV6 is the embodiment of both our brand purpose, ‘Movement that inspires’, and our new design philosophy. It has been designed to inspire every journey by offering an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers, and provide user ownership that is simple, intuitive and integrated,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice-President, and Head of Kia Global Design Center. “Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create bold, original and inventive electric vehicles.”

As part of the company’s brand transition, Kia’s new dedicated BEVs will be named according to a new strategy. With the new approach, the company aims to bring simplicity and consistency to Kia’s EV nomenclature across all global markets.

All of Kia’s new dedicated BEVs will start with the prefix ‘EV’ which makes it easy for consumers to understand which of Kia’s products are fully electric. This is followed by a number which corresponds to the car’s position in the line-up.

EV6 will make its world première during the first quarter of 2021.