Biofuel: All you need to know

A biofuel can be liquid, solid or gas. It can power cars and other vehicles.

Most biofuels are at least as energy dense as coal, but produce less carbon dioxide when burnt. Biodiesel can be produced from vegetable oil and coffee grounds to exotic plants like Jatropha, as long as the plant produces triglycerides (fats and oils).

Biodiesel is not toxic or flammable and is biodegradable. Biodiesel has the highest energy balance of any fuel. 3.2 units of energy are gained for every unit of fossil energy needed to produce biodiesel.

Rudolf Diesel, inventor of the diesel engine, initially designed it to run on vegetable oil.

Henry Ford originally designed the Model T to run on ethanol.