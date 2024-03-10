A few months ago we told you about this large bank that has multiple voices jostling to have the last word on the things they manage. While this isn’t the biggest issue facing the bank right now, nevertheless it has festered long enough for nearly two years and threatens to overshadow all else. Any solution hammered out and taken to the top for approval is immediately vetoed by a bigger head, who is apparently the last word on the matter. That’s splitting the teams right down the middle, leaving everyone wondering, naturally, who really is the boss around here. Having one voice and one focus matters now more than ever. But whose will it be?

