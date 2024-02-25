This large bank has seen some rejigs at the senior leadership level. A few of them with piled-up responsibilities had offloaded some to their newly elevated colleagues. An exec who is being groomed as the next corner-office occupant now has an unprecedented load on his back. We are told he is working on ways to divide up the responsibilities, but that could apparently prove tricky as it would entail an addition to the already crowded boardroom table. Now, what we don’t know is whether these changes are taking place on the orders of the big boss of the banking sector. That’s a question no one is willing to answer, not even the big boss! Well, it appears that after the bank’s flawless and painstaking efforts of the last five years, it is in everyone’s good books today. Moreover, no one wants to do anything to upset the apple cart.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit