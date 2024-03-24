Recently, a social media post by a person who has a habit of targeting certain private sector banks set the proverbial cat among pigeons. Apparently, a female bank employee reported her boss to the human resources division for inappropriate language used during a meeting; the issue is reportedly being investigated. This development is said to have spooked staff across several banks. A few mid-level women leaders say their male counterparts now watch their words, particularly during meetings, and even maintain a distance.

So much so that some women feel this turn of events may lead to more decorum at the workplace, at least for a while. A senior woman banker says a few ‘extra-friendly’ male colleagues are now checking in with their female counterparts to see if they could undertake any ‘course correction’ without escalating matters to HR.

Who said fear isn’t a good thing?

