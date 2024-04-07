This is about a housing finance company that was recently in the news yet again. Apparently, one of the largest private equity firms has placed bids for this company, which is part of a large financial conglomerate. Now for almost three years in a row, the housing finance subsidiary has been on the block. But this remained off the record because the housing financier has been attempting to go public, even as the ‘dad’ has other plans. But now it’s at a stage where the subsidiary has been digging into the parent’s purse too often and this isn’t going down well with the group apparently. The father isn’t too keen to take ‘chotu’ to the market. Which is why, this time around, valuations may not be a ‘make or break’ for the deal so long as the problem child is reined in.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit