Cracking the new code of work

Will Human Resources grab its seat at the table?
The Covid-19 crisis has allowed HR a chance to lead from the front. It must seize the opportunity
“Why do government employees need to go to office in these testing times? What are we trying to prove? Is health and safety of our families not important?”, asked a government officer who has recently recovered from Covid-19 infection.
With rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the corridors of bureaucracy, the government has finally been compelled to speed up ‘work from home’ guidelines for its employees.
As far back as May 13, the Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, circulated a draft consultation paper proposing the framework. The memo talked of staggered attendance and the need to ensure the safety and security of information while accessing government files from home.
The deadline for responses from various ministries and departments was May 21.
On June 10, the Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, asked his Ministry to expeditiously firm up the work from home policy guidelines. “We have found that the output in certain cases is even higher when WFH. A system needs to be developed,” he said. Critics would say it is too late in the day. The corporate sector has been far more agile. By the time the government guidelines kick in, it might be too late.
Also, concerns have been raised on whether government employees have the necessary tools to be productive from home. What will be the key parameters the government will need to develop to measure productivity?
Pankaj Bansal, Co-Founder & CEO, People Strong Technologies, is of the view that the government would need to work on five parameters:
Type of work: Is it possible to complete the work from home?
Confidentiality/security of data: Is any information sharing secure? It is important to go beyond emails.
Collaboration systems set-up: At times, multiple officers might need to come together to take a decision, how seamlessly can they collaborate?
Logistical requirement: Do employees have necessary tools to be productive from home, including connectivity and hardware?
Delivery of work: How will their customers (citizens, other ministries) get the outcome without adding loopholes for corruption?
If the private sector has been able to do all this, why not the government? According to HR consultant Prabir Jha, “The private sector has been more IT-enabled across levels for some years now. And it does not have security threats like in some government ministries. Work from home thus has been a proactive practice, in varying limits, in various private firms, to enable people some flexibility in their work-life challenges, or for days where physical movement to office is impacted due to weather or security risks. However, certain functions cannot be performed at all from home and in such cases even the private sector has its obvious limits of exclusion.”
Bansal agrees that the most critical element will be movement of files with high level of data security as most stuff is confidential and can have wide impact. This could lead to decision paralysis, he fears.
According to Jha, “There are many ways in which mails can be prevented from being copied or forwarded. However, the perceived levels of IT (il)literacy and the risks of leakage will need education and risk protection protocol before sensitive work can be handled electronically, especially from any insecure lines. A lot of work has already become digitally enabled. That shift will only intensify in the days to come. Field offices will, in the near term, need to follow the office protocol as work resumes, with rotating presence of personnel till normalcy is achieved”, he adds.
But will the same norm work for all ministries and departments?
Given the fact that each State, department, and ministry is at a different level of digitisation and digitalisation, it might not be possible to have a uniform SOP (standard operating procedure), agrees Jha.
Bansal feels the same technology and hardware backbone can run but with different processes, which can be configured to each ministry. “Remember, it’s an opportunity for government like never before to crack the new code of work by enhancing productivity and agility,” he points out.
Is the government ready, is the question.
Richa Mishra
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The Covid-19 crisis has allowed HR a chance to lead from the front. It must seize the opportunity
It’s that time of the year when last year’s buds will have flowered and faded and new buds will start ...
Project Neer promises to remove solid waste from waterbodies without human intervention
India was late to semiconductor and lithium-ion battery manufacture but is well up on research here, says M ...
Reports of a possible takeover by Radhakishan Damani has led to the gain; the firming up of cement prices in ...
Investors can reduce their tax liability using set-off and carry-forward provisions
Given the current state of the market, sellers may have to over-prepare
Shorter the premium payment term, more the savings. And, more the number of instalments, greater the outgo ...
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...