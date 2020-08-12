Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
To meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched BackToWork, a modular solution aimed at enabling businesses to safely transition back into the workplace. The built-in India programme, free to use during 2020 (after that it will cost ₹99 per user per month) has six modules that address concerns of businesses trying to re-enter the workplace.
Digital workflow company Service Now has announced a new integration with Uber for Business to help organisations offer a safe commute to and from work as soon as it’s safe to reopen. The Service Now Workplace Safety Management app now offers a Uber for Business feature that allows employees to book a cab to and from their workplace via their mobile device. The ServiceNow Safe Workplace suite includes apps for contact tracing, workplace safety management, employee readiness feedback and employee health screening.
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
After muted returns over 3 and 5 years, the fund has made a comeback over the last year
Though they’ve managed to beat benchmark, long-term returns have been mediocre
I’m 25 years old and have been investing in mutual funds for the past two-and-a half years. The funds I invest ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...