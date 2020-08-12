Office buzz

People@Work

Published on August 12, 2020

Back to the workplace

To meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched BackToWork, a modular solution aimed at enabling businesses to safely transition back into the workplace. The built-in India programme, free to use during 2020 (after that it will cost ₹99 per user per month) has six modules that address concerns of businesses trying to re-enter the workplace.

For safer commutes

 

Digital workflow company Service Now has announced a new integration with Uber for Business to help organisations offer a safe commute to and from work as soon as it’s safe to reopen. The Service Now Workplace Safety Management app now offers a Uber for Business feature that allows employees to book a cab to and from their workplace via their mobile device. The ServiceNow Safe Workplace suite includes apps for contact tracing, workplace safety management, employee readiness feedback and employee health screening.

