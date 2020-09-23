Office buzz

Covid isolation centres for TCS staff

We have heard heartening stories of some companies going the extra mile to take care of their employees. For instance, some have instituted WFH perks, help with chairs, furniture, broadband bills, arranged ergonomic consultations and mental health counselling sessions, as also Covid-19 leave benefits. Software major TCS has gone a step further and set up First Line Covid-19 Isolation centres across the country for its associates and their families. Equipped with a competent medical team, these centres will provide support to TCS associates and their dependants (spouse, children, and parents/parents-in-law) who are asymptomatic/mildly Covid-19 positive with no other co-morbidities or medical history/complications. The facilities are available in 11 cities.

TN goes on skilling offensive

Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) has tied up with online learning platform Coursera to train 50,000 unemployed youth during the Covid-19 crisis. The partnership is part of Coursera’s global roll-out of the Workforce Recovery Initiative where any State and country can provide unemployed workers with free access to online learning. TNSDC is making 4,000 courses on Coursera available to 50,000 unemployed youths across the State.