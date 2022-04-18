hamburger

Catching up on immunisations

Team BL | Updated on: Apr 16, 2022
About 23 million children missed out on basic vaccines in 2020 (file image)

About 23 million children missed out on basic vaccines in 2020 (file image) | Photo Credit: Sumit Saraswat

Getting childhood vaccinations — derailed by Covid-19 pandemic — back on track

Our planet, our health
Coming up: World Tuberculosis Day
Action on One Health

The last week of April (24-30) marks World Immunisation Week — the aim being to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease. Last year, UNICEF had said that Covid-19 had led to a backsliding on childhood vaccinations. About 23 million children missed out on basic vaccines through routine immunisation services in 2020, according to the World Health Organization and UNICEF. They work with countries to ensure necessary guidance and technical support to implement high-quality immunisation programmes — to ensure a “long life for all”, which is this year’s theme.

Published on April 18, 2022
