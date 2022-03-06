Action on One Health

Covid-19 has brought home the need for an integrated approach to achieve a sustainable balance between the health of people, animals and ecosystems.

That’s where “One Health” comes in. The approach recognises that the health of humans, domestic and wild animals, plants and the wider environment are closely linked and inter-dependent, says the World Health Organization. It requires multiple sectors and communities at varying levels of society to work together. The approach is also key to prevent neglected tropical diseases, adds the WHO, as they launch the action against NTD 2021-2030 document, on March 16th.