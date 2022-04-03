Our planet, our health

Can we reimagine a world where clean air, water and food are available to all? Where economies are focused on health and well-being? Where cities are liveable and people have control over their health and the health of the planet?

On World Health Day (April 7), the World Health Organization will focus global attention on actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being.

WHO estimates that over 13 million deaths annually are from avoidable environmental causes — including the climate crisis, the single biggest health threat facing humanity.