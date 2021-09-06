Flip vs Fold: Which foldable is for you?

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Samsung’s foldables, the Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3 are both rather enticing for tech enthusiasts this year. They’ve come in much stronger built and have proved themselves to be sturdier than anyone imagined. Most of us can’t have them both, much as we would like to, but if you were to pick one, which should it be? It depends on so many things, some to do with the devices, and some with you.
The price: The cost may just be one of the determining factors, though most likely, if someone decides to buy either of these luxury devices, there’s disposable income around. The Fold 3 starts at ₹1,49,999 and the Flip 3 at ₹99,999, so that’s half a lakh difference, which is not small. It could have been just a matter of how much one is willing to spend if not for so many other variables.
Your personality: If you look at why you want one of these phones, it will help you choose between the two. If the new technology extremely attracts you , these devices embody it’s probably the Fold that has more to explore. If it’s the sheer cool factor, it’s perhaps the Flip that will suit you more. Both devices attract attention when you use them where others see them, but the Flip is almost like a fashion accessory, although its beyond that because when unfolded, it’s so close to being a regular phone.
Workstyle: The two foldable are very different animals even though they may be based on similar concepts regarding how they’re constructed. The way that they invite the user to interact with them is entirely different. The Fold is the productivity device. There’s a lot you can do to use the cover screen close to a regular Android phone. And then there’s a lot you can do when you unfold it and have a tablet-sized device t work with. The software allows for an unusual and innovative form of multi-tasking with up to three apps able to be opened up on the screen. More than that, there’s also the fact that Samsung’s S-Pen (a special version only) can now be used with it so you can lay it down flat and commence writing or drawing or doing any of a number of things that the Pen allows.
On the other hand, the Flip is like the phones we’re used once unfolded but narrower — and that does make a difference. It’s not designed to be a high-productivity device, but a smartphone that looks very enticing and stylish is great to make calls on in folded mode and is very fun for routine tasks. It’s also just fun to fold and unfold.
Other devices: Whether you opt for the Flip or the Fold may depend on what other gadgets you happen to own. The Fold should be more attractive for someone who doesn’t currently own a tablet. As for the Flip, if you have another perfectly nice smartphone, you may want to consider it as a second phone or shift some of your activities to a tablet or laptop and lighten your usage on the phone and use the Flip. This phone doesn’t have either a huge battery to boast of or stellar cameras, so if some other gadget meets those needs, the Flip is a great extra for those who can afford it.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...