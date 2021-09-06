Info-tech

Binance removes Singapore products on main platform after regulator's warning

Reuters Hong Kong | Updated on September 06, 2021

To take effect from September 10

Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said it will restrict its services in Singapore days after the city State's central bank said it should stop offering payment services.

Binance will stop offering Singapore dollar payment options and Singapore dollar trading pairs from September 10 and will remove the app from the Singapore iOS and Google Play stores, it said in a post on its website.

Singapore
