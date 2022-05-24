New bands for any Apple Watch

Part of the appeal of the Apple Watch is a huge collection of easily swappable watch bands — some made by Apple and some not — that change the whole look of the accessory.

Apple spends a lot of time and effort on making straps in new and interesting materials, all for different occasions, situations and user needs. These are brought out much like a fashion collection each year. Interestingly, there are often watch faces to go with the bands, making for a complete look. And often, a statement or representation of a value.

This year in June, Apple is releasing two new Pride Edition bands with dynamic Pride watch faces in support of the global LGBTQ+ community and equality movement. The Pride Edition Sport Loop showcases a colour gradient with the word “pride” woven directly into the band.

Apple is building on its long-running support for LGBTQ+ advocacy organisations working to bring about positive change — from Encircle, an organisation that provides life-affirming programs and services for the LGBTQ+ community and their families, to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organisation for LGBTQ+ young people.

Utilising a comfortable, durable, and adjustable Sport Loop design, Apple used a new technique to remove several of the double-layer nylon-woven textile loops on the band to reveal the word “pride” in a cursive style inspired by the original “hello” greeting — displayed on the first Macintosh in 1984 — giving the word a novel, three-dimensional look and feel.

The team designed a colour gradient that incorporates the original rainbow colours with those drawn from various pride flags, including light blue, pink, and white, representing transgender individuals, and black and brown, symbolising Black and Latinx communities. The colours also represent those who are living with or have passed away from HIV/AIDS.

There is also a Pride Threads Watch Face inspired by multiple pride flags, combining colours to represent the strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ movement.

If you’re a collector of Apple Watch bands, look out for these new bands. The new Pride Edition bands are available to order now from apple.com and in the Apple Store app, and will be available at Apple Store locations beginning May 26. The new Pride watch face will be available now, and requires Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS® 8.6, and iPhone 6s or later running iOS 15.5.

The Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop will be available for ₹3,900.