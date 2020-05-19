செய்திகள்

இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு 1 லட்சத்தை கடந்தது

: நாடு முழுவதும் கடந்த 24 மணி நேரத்தில் நாட்டில் 4,970 பேர் பாதிக்கப்பட்டிருப்பதாக உறுதியானதை அடுத்து,மொத்த பாதிப்பு எண்ணிக்கை 1,01,139 அதிகரித்துள்ளது.

கொரோனாவுக்கு 24 மணி நேரத்தில் 134 பேர் உயிரிழந்திருப்பதால், பலி எண்ணிக்கை 3,163ஆக உயர்ந்துள்ளது.

நாடு முழுவதும் கொரோனா பாதித்தோரில் 58,802 பேர் சிகிச்சை பெறுகின்றனர். 39,174 பேர் தொற்றிலிருந்து குணமடைந்து வீடு திரும்பியுள்ளனர்.

அதிகம் பாதிக்கப்பட்ட மாநிலமான மகாராஷ்டிராவில் பாதிப்பு எண்ணிக்கை 35,058ஆகவும், பலி எண்ணிக்கை 1,249ஆகவும் அதிகரித்துள்ளது.

2ஆம் இடத்தில் உள்ள தமிழகத்தில் பாதிப்பு எண்ணிக்கை 11,760ஆகவும், பலி எண்ணிக்கை 81ஆகவும் உள்ளது.

