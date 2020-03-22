செய்திகள்

இலவச இணைய சேவை: BSNL

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 22, 2020 Published on March 22, 2020

BSNL may pay January salary by the first week of this month

வீட்டிலிருந்து வேலை செய்பவர்களுக்கு ஏதுவாக ஒரு மாதம் இலவசம்:  இணைய சேவை வேண்டுபவர்கள் அலுவலகம் வரத் தேவையில்லை

கொரோனா வைரஸ் பரவுவதைத் தடுப்பதற்கு, இந்தியா முழுவதும் பல நிறுவனங்கள், முக்கியமாக மென்பொருள் கம்பெனிகள், தங்களது பணியாட்களை வீட்டில்லிருந்து வேலை செய்யலாம் என்று அறிவித்துள்ளது.

அவர்களை ஊக்குவிக்கும் விதமாக, மத்திய அரசாங்கத்தின் தொலைத் தொடர்பு சேவை  நிறுவனமான   பி.எஸ்.என்.எல் (BSNL) ஒரு மாதத்திற்கு இலவச பிராட்பேண்ட் (broadband) இணைய சேவை வழங்கப்படுமென   அறிவித்துள்ளது.

மேலும், புதிதாக பிராட்பேண்ட் சேவை பெறுபவர்கள் மற்றும் ஏற்கெனவே லேண்ட்லைன் சேவையை பயன்படுத்திவரும் வாடிக்கையாளர்கள் ஆகியோருக்கு ஒரு மாதம் இலவச பிராட்பேண்ட் இணைய சேவை சலுகையை அறிவித்துள்ளது. வாடிக்கையாளர் சேவை மையத்துக்கு வராமல், செல்போனில் தொடர்பு கொண்டே இந்த சேவையை பெறமுடியும் எனவும் பி.எஸ்.என்.எல் நிர்வாகம் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

