கொரோனா! கொரோனா!! கொரோனா!!! ஏசிபெட்டியில் இரயில்பயணமா? உங்கள் சொந்த போர்வையை எடுத்து செல்லுங்கள்

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 17, 2020 Published on March 17, 2020

நீங்கள் நீண்ட தூர இரயில் வழியாக, அதுவும் ஏசி பெட்டியில் பயணம்மேற்கொள்ளப்போகிறீர்கள்  என்றால், உங்கள் சொந்த பெட்ஷீட்கள் மற்றும் போர்வைகளைக் எடுத்து செல்லுங்கள்.

வேகமாக  கொரோனாவைரஸ் பரவுவதை தொடர்ந்து, மேற்கு மற்றும் மத்திய இரயில்வே ஏசி பெட்டிகளில் போர்வைகளை வழங்க வேண்டாம் என்று முடிவு செய்துள்ளன. மேலும் உத்தரவு வரும் வரை ரயில்களில் இருந்து திரைச்சீலைகளையும்  நீக்க இரயில்வே முடிவு செய்துள்ளது.

மேற்கு இரயில்வேயின் மக்கள் தொடர்பு அதிகாரி  (PRO) தற்போது வெளியிட்ட அறிக்கையில், ஏசி பெட்டிகளில் உள்ளபோர்வைகள் மற்றும் திரைச்சீலைகள் ஒவ்வொரு பயணம் முடிந்தவுடன் இவைகள்    கழுவப்படுவதில்லை, அதனால் அவற்றைத் திரும்பப் பெற வேண்டும் என்றுகூறினார்.

 

"கொரோனாவைரஸ் (COVID-19) பரவுவதைத் தடுக்க, அடுத்த  உத்தரவுகள் வரும் வரை   போர்வைகள் மற்றும் திரைச்சீலைகள் உடனடியாக சேவையிலிருந்து விலக்கப்பட வேண்டும். பயணிகள் தங்கள் சொந்த நலன்களுக்காக தங்கள் போர்வைகளை கொண்டு வர அறிவுறுத்தப்பட வேண்டும். இந்த அறிவிப்பை  பரவலாகபயணிகளுக்கு சேரும் வகையில் விளம்பரப்படுத்தவேண்டும். ஆனாலும், எந்தவொரு அவசரநிலைகளுக்கும் சில கூடுதல் பெட்ஷீட்கள் இரயிலில் வைக்கப்படலாம், ” என்று அவர் கூறினார்.

மத்தியஇரயில்வே அதிகாரிகளும் இதேபோன்ற அறிக்கையை வெளியிட்டுள்ளனர், அதில்: "படுக்கை விரிப்புகளில் உள்ள மற்ற பொருட்கள், படுக்கை விரிப்புகள், துண்டுகள் மற்றும் தலையணை கவர்கள் உட்பட ஒவ்வொரு நாளும் கழுவப்படவேண்டும்," என்று வலியுறுத்தியுள்ளனர்.

மத்தியஇரயில்வே தங்கள் பணியாளர்களையும் அனைத்து பெட்டிகளையும் மற்றும் பராமரிப்பு டிப்போக்களை முழுமையாக சுத்தம் செய்யுமாறு கேட்டுக் கொண்டுள்ளது.

அனைத்துஜன்னல்கள், கைப்பிடிகள், மின் புள்ளிகள், டஸ்ட்பின்கள்மற்றும் சிற்றுண்டி தட்டுகள் போன்றவற்றை சுத்தம் செய்ய பணியாளர்களுக்கு அறிவுறுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது.

"மேலும்பூச்சிகள் வராமல் தடுக்க தேவையான கட்டுப்பாட்டு நடவடிக்கைகள் தீவிரப்படுத்தப்படுகின்றன. பேன்ட்ரி கார்கள், கழிவறைகள் மற்றும்   வாஷ்பேசின்களை  தீவிரமாகசுத்தம் செய்வதில் சிறப்பு கவனம் செய்ய்யப்படும்,” என்று அந்த அறிக்கையில் மேலும்தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

கழிப்பறை, வாஷ்பேசின் சுத்தம் மற்றும் டஸ்ட்பின் சுத்தம் செய்ய ஹவுஸ் கீப்பிங் (house  keeping) ஊழியர்களுக்குதிரவ சோப்பு, துடைக்கும் ரோல்ஸ், கிருமிநாசினி ரசாயனங்கள் அடிக்கடி வழங்கப்படும், என்று  தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

குளிர் / இருமல் அறிகுறிகள் உள்ள எந்தவொரு பயணிகளுக்கும்விழிப்புடன் இருக்கவும், அத்தகைய பயணிகள் பயன்படுத்தும் கைத்தறி பொருட்களைப் பிரிக்கவும் உதவியாளர்கள் அறிவுறுத்தப்படுகிறார்கள். இத்தகைய கைத்தறி பொருட்கள் தனித்தனியாக கழுவப்பட்டு சூடான வெப்பநிலை ஊறவைக்கும் சுழற்சியின் மூலம் வைக்கப்படும், என்று தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

Published on March 17, 2020
