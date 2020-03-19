செய்திகள்

கொரோனா வைரஸின்  தாக்கம்: லாசல்கான் வெங்காய உற்பத்தியாளர்கள் ஏற்றுமதி செய்வதில்  தயக்கம்

Radhesham Jadhav Pune | Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

Onions are loaded onto a truck at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) wholesale market in Lasalgaon, Maharshtra, India   -  Dhiraj Singh

கொரோனா வைரஸ் பாதிப்பினால்  வெங்காய தேவை குறையாது என்ற நம்பிக்கையின் அடிப்படையில் , ஆசியாவின் வெங்காயத்திற்கான மிகப்பெரிய மொத்த சந்தையான லாசல்கான் ஏற்றுமதியை அதிகரிக்கச் செய்யும்  முயற்சியில் ஈடுபட்டுள்ளது.

இந்தியாவின் வெங்காய உற்பத்தியில் மகாராஷ்டிராவின் பங்கு  33 சதவீதம் உள்ளது; லாசல்கான் சந்தையில் இருந்து  வரும் வெங்காயம் 80-90 சதவீதம் ஏற்றுமதி தரம் வாய்ந்தது. லாசல்கானின் ஏபிஎம்சியின் தலைவர் சுவர்ணா ஜக்தாப் பிசினஸ்லைனிடம் கூறும்பொழுது: “கொரோனா வைரஸ் சார்ந்து வரும்  பிரச்சினைகள் குறித்த தகவல்களை நாங்கள் ஆராய்ந்து வருகிறோம். எங்களுக்கு கிடைத்த தகவல்களின்படி, சில நாடுகள் இந்தியாவில் இருந்து வரும் காய்கறிகளையும் வெங்காயத்தையும் ஏற்கத் தயாராக இல்லை.  இருந்தும், வணிகர்கள் மற்றும் ஏற்றுமதியாளர்களும் சேர்ந்து ஏற்றுமதிய முன்னேற்றுவதில் மும்முரமாக உள்ளோம். ஆனால், நிலைமை இன்னும் தெளிவாகவில்லை. ”

"கொரோனா வைரஸின்  பாதிப்பு வெங்காய ஏற்றுமதியில் எந்த பாதிப்பையும் ஏற்படுத்தாது என்று நாங்கள் எண்ணுகிறாம்," என்று லாசல்கானைச் சேர்ந்த வெங்காய வணிகர் நிதின் ஜெயின் கூறினார். "ஏற்கனவே, விவசாயிகள் கூடுதல் இருப்புசரக்குகளை சந்தைக்கு  கொண்டு வருகிறார்கள். ஏற்கனவே, சந்தையில் பெரும் சரக்கு  இருப்பதால், இது விலையை மேலும் பாதிக்கிறது. நாசிக் ஏற்றுமதியாளர்கள் அடுத்த சில நாட்களில் அதிகபட்ச உற்பத்தியை ஏற்றுமதி செய்வார்கள் என்று நம்புகிறார்கள். சரக்குக் கொள்கலனில் (container) கிடைப்பதில்   இப்போது பாதிப்பு ஏற்படவில்லை.”

துபாய், ஓமான், சிங்கப்பூர், மலேசியா மற்றும் இலங்கையில் நாசிக் வெங்காயத்திற்கு தேவை உள்ளது. கோவிட் -19 பரவலின் காரணமாக  ஏற்றுமதியாளர்கள் அனைத்து பாதுகாப்பு முன்னெச்சரிக்கை நடவடிக்கைகளையும் எடுத்து வருவதாக லாசல்கான் வணிகர்கள் சங்க அதிகாரிகள் தெரிவித்தனர்.

 

சரக்குக் கொள்கலன் கிடைக்கும் நிலை

 

சரக்குக் கொள்கலன் கிடைப்பது ஏற்றுமதியாளர்களுக்கு பெரும் பிரச்சினையாக இருப்பதாக வர்த்தகர்கள் புகார் கூறினர். “சரக்குக் கொள்கலன்கள் இயக்குவது தற்போது  குறைந்துவிட்டது. மேலும், நாட்டிற்குள் வாகன நடமாட்டம்  என்பது  நிலையற்றதாக இருக்கிறது, ” என்றும் அவர்கள் கூறினர்.

கடந்த ஆண்டு செப்டம்பர் 29 ஆம் தேதி மத்திய  அரசு வெங்காய ஏற்றுமதியை தடைசெய்தது, மேலும் மகாராஷ்டிரா மற்றும் ஹரியானாவில் மாநிலத்  தேர்தல்களை கருத்தில்  கொண்டு  விலைகளைக் கட்டுப்படுத்த இருப்பு வரம்புகளை (stock limits) விதித்தது. ஏற்றுமதி தடை  நீக்கம் மார்ச் 15 முதல் நடைமுறைக்கு வந்தது. இது தொடர்பாக வெளிநாட்டு வர்த்தக இயக்குர் அலுவலகம் அறிவிப்பு ஒன்றை யும் வெளியிட்டுள்ளது.

இதன்  காரணமாக   "தடைசெய்யப்பட்ட" பிரிவில் உள்ள வெங்காயம், திருத்தப்பட்ட கொள்கையில் "இலவச" பிரிவின் கீழ் இருக்கும் என்றும் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. அனைத்து வகையான வெங்காயங்களின் ஏற்றுமதியும் இப்போது கடனுறுதிக் கடிதம் மற்றும் குறைந்தபட்ச ஏற்றுமதி விலையின் எந்தவொரு நிபந்தனையையும் இன்றி வர்த்தகம் செய்யலாம்.

(Translated by Ravindran P)

