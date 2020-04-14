செய்திகள்

கொரோனா வைரஸ்: 16 கோடி முககவசங்களை இலவசமாக விநியோகிக்க ஆந்திரா முடிவு

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on April 14, 2020 Published on April 14, 2020

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy   -  THE HINDU

கொரோனா வைரஸ் காரணமாக (கோவிட் -19) தடுப்பு நடவடிக்கையாக 16 கோடி முககவசங்களை இலவசமாக விநியோகிக்குமாறு ஆந்திரா முதல்வர் ஓய் எஸ் ஜெகன்மோகன் ரெட்டி அதிகாரிகளுக்கு உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளார்.

அதன்படி, மாநிலத்தில் உள்ள 5.3 கோடி மக்கள் ஒவ்வொருவருக்கும், மூன்று முககவசம் இலவசமாகக் கிடைக்கும். வைரஸ் பரவுவதைத் தடுக்க முககவசம் விநியோகத்தை விரைந்து முடிக்க வேண்டுமென்று முதல்வர் கூறினார்.

அமராவதியில் உயர் அதிகாரிகளுடன் கோவிட்-19 தடுப்பு நடவடிக்கைகளைப் பற்றி ரெட்டி ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை ஆய்வு செய்தார்.

மாநிலத்தில் உள்ள 1.47 கோடி வீடுகளில், இதுவரை 1.43 வீடுகளில் கணக்கெடுப்பு நிறைவடைந்துள்ளது.

சுகாதாரத் துறை , 32,349 பேர் மருத்துவர்களிடம் பரிந்துரைக்கப்பட்டனர், அதில் 9,107 பேர் கோவிட் 19 சோதனைகளுக்கு அனுப்பப்பட்டனர். மேலும், 32,349 பேருக்கு, இந்த தொற்றுநோய்க்குப் பரிசோதனை செய்யப்பட்டது.

எல்லாவற்றையும் சேர்த்து, அதிக ஆபத்து மண்டலங்களைக் கவனத்தில் எடுத்துக் கொண்டு 45,000 பேருக்கு மாதிரி சோதனை நடத்தச் சுகாதாரத் துறை தயாராகி வருகிறது.

