கோவிட்-19 அன்னை பூமி தந்த ஒரு படிப்பினை: தலாய் லாமா

Hemani Sheth | Updated on April 24, 2020 Published on April 24, 2020

உலகம் முழுதும் பரவியுள்ள கொரோனா வைரஸ் தொற்றுநோய், தாய் பூமி, மனிதக்குலம் கற்க வேண்டிய பொறுப்புப் பற்றி ஒரு படிப்பினை என்று தலாய் லாமா கூறியுள்ளார்.

பூமி தினத்தின் 50வது ஆண்டு நினைவு நாளான செவ்வாயன்று, அவர் கூறுகையில், மனித இனம் பாகுபாட்டைக் காட்டாமல் ஒற்றுமையுடன் சவாலை எதிர்கொள்ள

வேண்டிய தருணமிது என்று அவர் கூறியுள்ளார்.

"பூமி தினத்தின் 50வது ஆண்டு நினைவு நாளில், நமது கிரகம், மக்களின் ஆரோக்கியத்திற்கும் அவர்களின் நல்வாழ்விற்கும் மிகப்பெரிய சவால்களை எதிர்கொண்டிருக்கிறது. இந்த போராட்டத்தின் மத்தியிலும், இரக்கத்தின் மதிப்பு மற்றும் ஒருவர்க்கொருவர் ஆதரவாக இருப்பது போன்றவற்றை நினைவு கொள்கிறோம் . தற்பொழுது இந்த தொற்றுநோய் உலக மக்களை அச்சுறுத்துகிறது. இனம், கலாச்சாரம் அல்லது பாலினம் என்ற வேறுபாடுகள் இல்லாமல், இதில் நம்முடைய பொறுப்பு மனிதநேயத்தோடு இருக்க வேண்டும், மற்றும் மிக அவசியமான தேவைகளை அனைவருக்கும் வழங்கவேண்டும்” என்று தலாய் லாமா கூறியுள்ளார்.

“நாம் விரும்பியோ, விரும்பாமலோ, இந்த பூமியில் இருக்கும் ஒரு சிறந்த மனித குடும்பத்தின் ஒரு அங்கமாகப் பிறந்திருக்கிறோம். பணக்காரர் அல்லது ஏழை, படித்தவர்கள் அல்லது படிக்காதவர்கள், ஒரு நாடு அல்லது மற்றொரு நாட்டை சேர்ந்தவர்களாக இருந்தாலும், இறுதியில் நாம் ஒவ்வொருவரும் எல்லோரையும் போல ஒரு மனிதக் குலத்தைச் சேர்ந்தவர்கள்.”

நம் தாய்பூமி நமக்கு இருக்கும் உலக பொறுப்பைப் பற்றி ஒரு பாடம் கற்றுக் கொடுத்துள்ளது, என்றும் அவர் கூறினார்.

தொற்றுநோய் நேரத்தில், சுகாதாரப் பணியாளர்கள் ஆற்றும் பணி மற்றும் இந்த சூழ்நிலையின் போது கடுமையான தேவை உள்ளவர்களுக்கு அடிப்படைத் தேவைகளை வழங்குவதன் முக்கியத்துவத்தையும் அவர் வலியுறுத்தினார். நோய் பரவுவதைக் கட்டுப்படுத்த அனைவருக்கும் அடிப்படை சுகாதார வசதிகள் மிக முக்கியமானவை, என்றார்.

"உலகம் முழுதும் உள்ள நோயுற்றவர்கள் மற்றும் தீரமிக்க சுகாதார பணியாளர்களுக்கு , சுத்தமான குடிநீர் மற்றும் நல்ல சுகாதாரம் போன்ற அடிப்படைத் தேவைகளை அளிப்பதன் மூலம் கட்டுப்பாடற்ற முறையில் நோய் பரவுவதைத் தடுக்க நாம் உறுதி செய்ய வேண்டும். சுத்தம் என்பது பயனுள்ள சுகாதாரத்திற்கு அடிப்படையான ஒன்றாகும்," என்றும் அவர் கூறினார்.

"நிலையான அணுகுமுறையுடன் வேண்டியவற்றை சரியாக சுகாதார பணியாளர்களுக்கு அளிப்பதன் மூலம், நமது கிரகத்தை தற்போது மிரட்டிக் கொண்டிருக்கும் இந்த தொற்றுநோயின் சவால்களை எதிர்கொள்ள உதவும். இது எதிர்கால பொது சுகாதாரத்திற்கு ஏற்படும் நெருக்கடிகளுக்கு எதிரான வலுவான பாதுகாப்பையும் ஏற்படுத்தும்,” என்று அவர் மேலும் கூறியுள்ளார்.

