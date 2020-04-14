செய்திகள்

கோவிட்-19: தமிழகத்தில் ஏப்ரல் 30 வரை லாக் டவுன் நீட்டிப்பு

Tamil Nadu shut down educational institutions, malls, theatres and bars on March 16, well before national lockdown Bijoy Ghosh

கோவிட்-19 பரவுவதை தடுப்பதற்காக ஏப்ரல் 30 வரை தமிழகத்தில் லாக் டவுன் தொடரும் என்று முதலமைச்சர் எடப்பாடி கே பழனிச்சாமி தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

தமிழகத்தில் கோவிட்-19க்கு பாதிக்கப்பட்ட நபர்கள்களின் எண்ணிக்கை ஆயிரத்தைக் கடந்துள்ளது. ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை வரை இத்தொற்று நோயினால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்கள் எண்ணிக்கை 1,075ஆக உயர்ந்துள்ளது. மகாராஷ்டிரா மற்றும் புதுதில்லிக்குப் பிறகு ஆயிரத்தை கடந்த மூன்றாவது மாநிலம் தமிழகமாகும்.

பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி தனது முடிவை அறிவித்த பின்னர், லாக் டவுன் நீட்டிப்புக் குறித்து தமிழ்நாடு முடிவெடுக்கும் என்று கடந்த சனிக்கிழமை, தலைமைச் செயலாளர் கே. சண்முகம் செய்தியாளர்களிடம் தெரிவித்தார். எவ்வாறாயினும், முடிவெடுப்பதில் காலம் தாழ்த்துவதாக எதிர்க்கட்சியால் குற்றம் சாட்டப்பட்ட நிலையில், பழனிச்சாமி, இம்முடிவை அறிவித்துள்ளார்.

பிரதமர் மோடி செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை (இன்று) காலை 10 மணிக்கு கொரோனா வைரஸ் மற்றும் லாக் டவுன் குறித்து தேசத்திற்கு உரையாற்றவுள்ளார்.

