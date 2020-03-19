செய்திகள்

கோவிட் -19: ரயில் பயணம் முன்பதிவு துறையும் ஆட்டம் காண செய்துள்ளது

Garima Singh New Delhi | Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

வேகமாக பரவி வரும் கொரோனா வைரஸ் பயம் பயணத் துறையையும் முடக்கியுள்ளது, குறிப்பாக இரயிலில் பயணம் செய்வோர் தங்கள் பயணங்களை தவிர்த்து வருகின்றனர்.

இரயில் பயணச்சீட்டு முன்பதிவுகளின் எண்ணிக்கையிலும் சரிவு ஏற்பட்டுள்ளது மற்றும் பயணச்சீட்டு ரத்துசெய்தல்களும் அதிகரித்து வருகின்றன என்று அந்த தொழில் சார்ந்த ஒருவர் கருத்து தெரிவுத்துள்ளார்.

"டெல்லியை நோக்கி செல்லும் இரயில்கள் கடந்த மாதத்துடன் ஒப்பிடும்போது பயணச்சீட்டு ரத்து செய்யப்பட்டவர்களின் எண்ணிக்கையில் 25 சதவீதம் அதிகரித்துள்ளன. இதில் பாதிக்கப்பட்ட முக்கிய வழிகள் டெல்லி, கொல்கத்தா, பெங்களூரு, ஹைதராபாத் மற்றும் சென்னை,” என்று ஆன்லைன் ரயில் டிக்கெட் கண்டுபிடிப்பு மற்றும் முன்பதிவு இயந்திரமான Confirmtkt-இன் இணை நிறுவனர் தினேஷ் கோத்தா கூறினார்.

இந்த ஆண்டு பிப்ரவரி முதல் புதிய முன்பதிவுகளும் 20 சதவீதத்திற்கும் மேலாக குறைந்துவிட்டன. சமீபத்தில், ஆன்லைன் ரயில் டிக்கெட் போர்டல் Confirmtkt இலவச ரத்து கொள்கையையும் அறிமுகப்படுத்தியது, இது முன்பதிவு செய்தோர் தங்கள் பயணங்களை இலவசமாக ரத்து செய்ய அனுமதிக்கிறது, என்று கோத்தா மேலும் கூறினார்.

மார்ச் 16 ஆம் தேதியுடன் முடிவடைந்த கடந்த ஒரு வாரத்தில், முன்பதிவு செய்யப்பட்ட மொத்த டிக்கெட்டுகளின் எண்ணிக்கை 48,16,810, கடந்த ஆண்டு இதே காலத்துடன் ஒப்பிடும்போது இது 28.80 சதவீதம் வீழ்ச்சி ஆகும், என தெரிவிக்கிறது டிக்கெட்டுகள், பயணிகள், வருவாய் பற்றிய தகவல்களைக் கொண்ட இந்திய இரயில்வேயின் டிஜிட்டல் போர்டல் - ரெயில் த்ரிஷ்டியில் (Rail Drishti),

அதே சமயத்தில், கடந்த ஏழு நாட்களில் இரயில்களில் சென்ற பயணிகளின் எண்ணிக்கையும் கடந்த ஆண்டின் இதே காலப்பகுதியுடன் ஒப்பிடும்போது 38.69 சதவீதம் குறைந்துள்ளது.

(Translated by Ravindran P)

Published on March 19, 2020
coronavirus
Indian Railways
