கோவிட் -19 லாக் டவுன் தளர்வு: மத்திய அரசின் வழிகாட்டுதலைத் தமிழ்நாடு பின்பற்றும்

முதலமைச்சர் எடபாடி கே பழனிசாமி மற்றும் பிற முதலமைச்சர்கள் சனிக்கிழமை காலை கருத்துப் பரிமாற்ற காணொளியில் பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடியை ஏப்ரல் 14க்கு பிறகு லாக் டவுன் இன்னும் இரண்டு வாரங்களுக்குச் தொடர வேண்டுமென்று வலியுறுத்தியபோதுலிம், லாக் டவுன் நீட்டிக்க மத்திய அரசு எடுக்கும் எந்த முடிவையும் தமிழக அரசு பின்பற்றும் என்று தலைமைச் செயலாளர் கே சண்முகம் தெரிவித்தார்.

நீட்டிப்பு குறித்து பிரதமர் மோடி எடுக்கும் எந்தவொரு முடிவும் மாநிலத்தால் பின்பற்றப்படும் என்று, அவர் செயலகத்தில் அமைச்சரவைக் கூட்டத்திற்குப் பிறகு செய்தியாளர்களிடம் கூறினார்.

மேலும் பதிய 58 பேர் கோவிட் 19 தோற்று பரவியதைத் தொடர்ந்து, தமிழ்நாட்டில் இதுவரை பாதிக்கப்பட்டோர் எண்ணிக்கை 969 ஆகக் உயர்ந்துள்ளது என்று அவர் கூறினார்.

கொரோனோ வைரஸ் பரவுவதைத் தடுக்க, லாக் டவுன் நீட்டிப்பு நாடு முழுவதும் இருக்க வேண்டும் என்று பழனிசாமி, பிரதமர் மோடியிடம் தெரிவித்தார் என்று சண்முகம் கூறினார்.

கடந்த வெள்ளிக்கிழமை, மருத்துவ நிபுணர்கள் குழு, ஏப்ரல் 14க்கு பிறகும் லாக் டவுன் தமிழகத்தில் இன்னும் இரண்டு வாரங்களுக்கு நீடிக்க, பழனிசாமிக்குப் பரிந்துரை செய்தனர்.

கொரோனா வைரசின் பரவலைக் கட்டுப்படுத்த லாக் டவுன் நீடிப்பது முக்கியமென்று குழு உறுப்பினர்கள் கருதினர், இல்லையெனில் இதுவரை எடுக்கப்பட்ட அனைத்து முயற்சிகளும் பயனற்றதாகிவிடும், என்று அவர்கள் முதலமைச்சரக்குத் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

