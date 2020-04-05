செய்திகள்

தமிழகம் ​​கோவிட் -19க்கு எதிரான முன்னெச்சரிக்கை நடவடிக்கைகளை மேலும் தீவிரப்படுத்தியுள்ளது

தமிழக அரசு தொற்று நோய் கண்டறியப்பட்ட பகுதிகளை முற்றிலுமாக சுற்றி வளைத்துத் தன் கட்டுப்பாட்டில் கொண்டு வந்ததுள்ளது.

தொடர்ந்து மூன்றாவது நாளாக, தமிழகத்தில் கோவிட்-19க்கு நேர்மறை சோதனை செய்தவர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை அதிகரித்துள்ள நிலையில், இந்த நடவடிக்கையை தமிழ்நாடு அரசாங்கம் எடுத்துள்ளது. வெள்ளிக்கிழமையன்று மட்டும், 102 பேர் நேர்மறையாகச் சோதனைக்கு ஆளான பின்னர், மாநிலத்தில் உறுதிப்படுத்தப்பட்ட தொற்றுநோயாளிகளின் எண்ணிக்கை 411 ஆக உயர்ந்துள்ளது.

தொற்றுநோய் பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளவர்கள் எண்ணிக்கையில், மகாராஷ்டிராவுக்குப் பிறகு, தமிழகம்தான் இரண்டாவது இடத்தில் உள்ளது, அவர்களில் பெரும்பாலானோர் சமீபத்தில் டெல்லியில் நடைபெற்ற தப்லீக் ஜமாத் மாநாட்டில் கலந்து கொண்டவர்கள்.

புதிய நோயாளிகள் கண்டு அறியப்படும் பகுதிகள் முழுவதுமாக சுற்றி வளைக்கப்படுகிறது. எடுத்துக்காட்டாகப், புதுப்பேட்டை நகரின் மையப்பகுதியில் உள்ள மிகப் பெரிய வாகன உதிரி பாகங்கள் சந்தை (largest auto spareparts market), மற்றும் வீடுகள் உள்ள பகுதியாகும். அங்கே ஐந்து நபர்களுக்கு கோவிட்-19 தொற்று கண்டறியப்பட்டப் பின்னர் அவ்விடம் முற்றிலுமாக சுற்றி வளைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

தமிழக முதலமைச்சர் எடப்பாடி கே.பழனிசாமி கோவிட்-19 குறித்து தகவல்கள் அறிய, கட்டணமில்லா சேவை எண் +18004250111 மூலம் 24/7 நேரமும், மற்றும் 9700799993 என்ற எண்ணில் வாட்ஸ்அப் மூலமும் உதவி கிடைக்குமென்று‌ (சைகை மொழி விளக்கம் வசதியுடன்) தன் ட்விட்டர் பதிவில் கூறியிருக்கிறார் .

