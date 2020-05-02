செய்திகள்

தொழில்துறை சந்தேகங்கள்: கோவிட்-19 கட்டுப்பாட்டு அறை சுறுசுறுப்பு

கோவிட்-19 காரணமாக உற்பத்தி, வர்த்தகம் மற்றும் லாஜிஸ்டிக்ஸ் தொழில்கள், எதிர்கொள்ளும் சிக்கல்களைத் தீர்ப்பதற்காகத், தொழில் மற்றும் உள்நாட்டு வர்த்தகத்தை மேம்படுத்துவதற்கான துறை (DPIIT) அமைத்துள்ள கட்டுப்பாட்டு அறை, கடந்த ஐந்து வாரங்களில் 1,700-க்கும் மேற்பட்ட சந்தேகங்களை தீர்த்து வைத்துள்ளது. இது மொத்தம் கேட்கப்பட்ட கேள்விகளில் 89 சதவீதமாகும்.

ஏப்ரல் 28 வரை, பதிவு செய்யப்பட்ட மொத்த 1,962 வினாக்களில், 1,739-ஐ முடித்து அல்லது தீர்த்து வைத்துள்ளது; தற்போது 223 சந்தேகங்கள் நிலுவையில் உள்ளன.

பதிவுச்செய்யப்பட்ட 1,962 வினாக்களில், டெல்லி, மகாராஷ்டிரா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம், ஹரியானா மற்றும் குஜராத் மாநிலங்களிலிருந்து 1,000-க்கும் மேற்பட்ட வினாக்கள் வந்துள்ளன என்று இத்துறை தனது அதிகாரப்பூர்வ அறிக்கையில் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. அமைச்சர், செயலாளர் மற்றும் மூத்த அதிகாரிகளின் வழக்கமான கண்காணிப்பு மற்றும் மறுஆய்வு காரணமாக விரைவான தீர்மானம் எடுக்க உதவியுள்ளதாக அந்த செய்திக்குறிப்பு மேலும் கூறுகிறது.

லாக் டவுனுக்கு மறுநாள் மார்ச் 26 அன்று அமைக்கப்பட்ட கட்டுப்பாட்டு அறை, உள்நாட்டு வர்த்தகம், உற்பத்தி, விநியோகம் மற்றும் அத்தியாவசிய பொருட்களின் லாஜிஸ்டிக்ஸ் மற்றும் பல்வேறு பங்குதாரர்கள் எதிர்கொள்ளும் சிரமங்களைக் கண்காணிக்கவும், லாக் டவுன் காரணமாக ஏற்படும் விநியோக சிக்கல்களையும் தீர்த்துவைக்கிறது.

இதற்காக ஒரு பிரத்தியேக குழு உருவாக்கி, வினாக்களைக் கண்காணிக்கவும், தீர்த்துவைக்கவும், தினசரி எம்ஐஎஸ் (மேலாண்மை தகவல் அமைப்பு) அறிக்கைகளை உருவாக்கும். இந்த குழு முக்கியமான வினாக்களைக் கண்காணித்து, அதில் பாதிக்கப்பட்ட நபர்களை அழைத்து, தகவல்களைப் பெற்றுச் சம்பந்தப்பட்ட நிறுவனத்திற்கு இந்த விஷயத்தை எடுத்துக் செல்லும் என்று அந்த அறிக்கையில் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. மேலும், தேவைப்பட்டால், முக்கியமான பிரச்சினைகளை மாநில அரசு அதிகாரிகளிடமும், மற்றும் மாவட்ட நீதிபதிகள், காவல் செயற்பாட்டாளர்களிடமும் கோரிக்கைகள் எடுத்துச் செல்லப்படும்.

"டிபிஐஐடியின் அனைத்து மூத்த அதிகாரிகளுக்கும், குறிப்பிட்ட மாநிலங்களுக்கு ஒதுக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர். அவர்கள் அந்தந்த மாநில செயற்பாட்டாளர்களைத் தொடர்புக்கொண்டு நிலுவையிலுள்ள பிரச்சினைகள் குறித்து நடவடிக்கை எடுக்க வலியுறுத்துகின்றன. மாநிலத் துறைகளும், தொழில், போக்குவரத்து, நுகர்வோர் விவகாரங்கள் மற்றும் உணவு மற்றும் பொது விநியோகம் போன்ற பிரச்சினைகளை தீர்த்து வைக்க தனியாகக் கவனம் எடுத்துக் கொள்வதாக அந்த அறிக்கையில் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

