பிஎஸ்என்எல், ஏர்டெல் வாடிக்கையாளர்களுக்கு சலுகை!

Radhika SR | Updated on March 31, 2020 Published on March 31, 2020

பிஎஸ்என்எல், ஏர்டெல் ப்ரீபெய்ட்சிம் கார்டுகளின் இணைப்பு தற்காலிகமாக துண்டிக்கப்படாது என அறிவிப்பு.

நாடு முழுவதும் ஊரடங்கு அமல்படுத்தப்பட்டுள்ள நிலையில், பிஎஸ்என்எல் நிறுவனம்  ஏப்ரல் 20 வரையும், ஏர்டெல் ஏப்ரல் 17 வரையும் துண்டிக்கப்படாது என அறிவிப்பு.

வேலிடிட்டி முடிவடைந்து, ரீசாா்ஜ் செய்ய முடியாத சந்தாதாரா்களின் வேலிடிட்டியை நீடிக்கும் வகையில் இந்த அறிவிப்பு வெளியிடப்பட்டுள்ளது.

அத்துடன் ஏழை மக்கள் மற்றும் தேவையான சூழலில் இருப்பவர்களுக்கு கால்கள் செய்வதற்கு ஏதுவாக அவர்கள் கணக்கில் 10 ரூபாய் சேர்க்கப்படும் எனவும் இரு நிறுவனங்கள் அறிவித்துள்ளன.

இந்த அறிவிப்பு மூலம் நாடு முழுவதும் 20 கோடி வாடிக்கையாளர்கள் பயனடைய உள்ளனர்.

