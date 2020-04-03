செய்திகள்

பி.எஸ்.என்.ஏல், எம்.டி.என்.எல் நிறுவனங்களுக்கு  ₹10,000 கோடி ஒதுக்கீடு, வி.ஆர்.எஸ் செலவினங்களுக்காக

Our Bureau புது தில்லி | மார்ச் 30 | Updated on April 03, 2020 Published on April 03, 2020

மத்தியஅரசாங்கம்  ₹10,000 கோடியை‌ பாரத் சஞ்சார் நிகம் லிமிடெட் (பி.எஸ்.என்.எல்) மற்றும் மகாநகர் தொலைப்பேசி நிகம் லிமிடெட் (எம்.டி.என்.எல்) நிறுவனங்களுக்கு  விருப்ப  ஒய்வு திட்டத்திற்கு (VRS) ஒதுக்கியுள்ளது. இதன் மூலம் விடுப்பிற்கீடான பணம் (leave encashment), ஊழியர் வருங்கால வைப்பு நிதி (EPF) மற்றும் இதர செலவுகளை இந்நிறுவனங்கள் செயல்படுத்த முடியும்.

பி.எஸ்.என்.எல் (BSNL) மற்றும் எம்.டி.என்.எல் (MTNL) ஆகியவை சமீபத்தில் விருப்ப ஓய்வை தேர்வு செய்த ஊழியர்களுக்குப் பணம் கொடுப்பதற்கு விடாமுயற்சியுடன் செயல்பட்டன. பி.எஸ்.என்.எல், கடந்த வெள்ளிக்கிழமையன்று கருணைத்தொகை வழங்குவதற்காக (exgratia payment) ₹4,100 கோடியையும்,  மற்றும் திங்கட்கிழமை விடுப்பிற்கீடான பணம் (leave encashment) ₹4,900 கோடியையும் ஒதுக்கியதாக கூறியது.

இதேபோல், எம்.டி.என்.எல் விடுப்பிற்கீடான பணம்  (leave encashment,), ஊழியர் வருங்கால வைப்பு நிதி   (EPF)  சிபிஎஃப் (CPF),  மற்றும் பணிக்கொடை(gratuity.) ஆகியவற்றைச் கொடுப்பதற்காக  ₹1,050 கோடியை ஒதுக்கியுள்ளது.

78,300 பி.எஸ்.என்.எல்  ஊழியர்களும்,14,378 எம்.டி.என்.எல் ஊழியர்களும்   விருப்ப  ஓய்வு பெற்றனர் (VRS) .

