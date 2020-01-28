செய்திகள்

மும்பையில் 7,000 டன்கள் வெங்காயம் அழுகும் அவல நிலை

Rahul Wadke மும்பை | Updated on January 28, 2020 Published on January 28, 2020

உள்ளூரில் மொத்த விலை 1 கிலோ 23 ரூபாய்க்கு விற்பனை ஆனது; ஆனால் இறக்குமதி வெங்காயம் 1 கிலோ 45 ரூபாய் என இருந்தது

சில மாதங்களுக்கு முன் விலை உச்சத்தை தொட்டு சாமானியர்கள் கண்களில் கண்ணீர் வரவைத்த வெங்காயம் இப்போது கேட்பாரற்று கிடக்கிறது.. அதுவும் ஒரு கிலோ இரண்டு கிலோ இல்லை; 7,000 டன்கள் !!!

எங்கே என்று கேட்கிறீர்களா? மும்பை ஜவாஹர்லால் நேரு துறைமுகத்தில் (ஜே.என்.பி.டி) தான் !

சுமார் ஒரு மாதமாக எடுக்க ஆளின்றி 7,000 டன்கள்  அளவிலான இறக்குமதி செய்யப்பட்ட வெங்காயம் ஜே.என்.பி.டி துறைமுகத்தில் உள்ள 250 க்கும் மேற்பட்ட குளிரூட்டப்பட்ட கொள்கலன்களில் (Container Freight Station-CFS) அழுகி, தற்போது துர்நாற்றம் வீசத்தொடங்கியுள்ளன.

(சி.எஃப் எஸ் (CFS) என்பதுபல வாடிக்கையாளர்களுக்கு அனுப்பப்படுவதற்கு முன்பு பொருட்கள் சேமிக்கப்படும் ஒரு கிடங்கு. ஜே.என்.பி.டி.யில் 33 சி.எஃப்.எஸ் கள் உள்ளன).

வெளிநாடுகளில் இருந்து இறக்குமதி செய்யப்பட்ட வெங்காயத்தின் விலை உள்ளூர் சந்தை செலவினங்களை விட அதிகமாக இருப்பதால் இறக்குமதியாளர்கள் தங்கள் சரக்குகளை விற்க ஆர்வம் காட்டாமல் உள்ளனர்.

பிசினஸ்லைனிடம் பேசிய வர்த்தக வட்டாரங்களை சேர்ந்தவர்கள் கூறுகையில்: இறக்குமதி வெங்காயத்தின் விலை 1 கிலோ 45 ரூபாய் வரை உள்ளது; ஆனால் மொத்த  வியாபார சந்தையில் இதன் விலை கடுமையாகசரிந்துள்ளது (இப்போது 1 கிலோ 23 ரூபாய்). இதனால் இறக்குமதியாளர்கள் தங்கள் சரக்குகளை அகற்றுவதில் நிதானத்தை கடைபிடிக்கிறார்கள்.

கப்பல்நிறுவனங்கள் சில கட்டணங்களைத் தள்ளுபடிசெய்தால் அவர்களின் தரையிறக்கும் செலவுகள் குறையும் என இறக்குமதியாளர்கள் எதிர் பார்ப்பதாக வர்த்தக வட்டாரங்கள் தெரிவித்தன.

தொடர் மழையினால் சேதம்

இந்தியாவில் உள்நாட்டு தேவையை பூர்த்தி செய்ய போதுமான ஏக்கர் மற்றும் உற்பத்தி உள்ளது. இருப்பினும், கடந்த ஆண்டு, மகாராஷ்டிராவின் நாசிக் பிராந்தியத்தில் அதிகப்படியான பருவமழை இருந்ததால், பயிர் சேதம் ஏற்பட்டது. இது நாடு முழுவதும் விலைவாசி உயர்வுக்கு வழிவகுத்தது.

அதன் தனித்துவமான வேளாண் காலநிலை, மண் நிலைமைகள் வெங்காயம் பயிர் செய்ய உகந்தவையாக இருப்பதால் நாசிக் பிராந்தியம் உற்பத்தியில் சிறந்து விளங்குகிறது.

சந்தையில்பற்றாக்குறையை எதிர்பார்த்து, வர்த்தகர்கள் எகிப்திய சந்தையில் இருந்து தங்கள் ஆர்டர்களை 2019 அக்டோபர் தொடக்கத்தில் வைத்தனர். மேலும், இவை நவம்பர் 1-ம் தேதிக்குப் பிறகு ஒரு கிலோவிற்கு 26-28 ரூபாய் செலவில் ஜேஎன்பிடிவந்தடைந்தன . அதே நேரத்தில், வெங்காயத்தின்  சில்லறை விலை கிலோ 130 ரூபாயை எட்டியது.

பொதுத்துறை நிறுவனமான எம்.எம்.டி.சிலிமிடெட் (MMTC Limited) கூட  இதற்கான  இறக்குமதிஆர்டர்களை எடுத்தது. ஆனால், உள்ளூர் விநியோகம் மேம்பட்டதோடு, எகிப்து மற்றும் துருக்கி போன்ற சந்தைகளில் இருந்து இறக்குமதி செய்யப்பட்ட காரம் இல்லாத இவ்வகை வெங்காயத்திற்கு மக்களிடம் ஆதரவு இல்லாத காரணத்தினாலும், இந்த செயல்முறை தோல்வியை தழுவியது.

விளைவு: வெங்காய சரக்கு சீந்துவார் இன்றி ஜே.என்.பி.டி துறைமுகத்தில்அழுகிக்கொண்டு உள்ளது என்று நம்பத்தகுந்த வட்டாரங்கள் தெரிவித்தன.

