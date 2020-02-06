செய்திகள்

வருடாந்திர சம்பளம் 1 மில்லியன் யூரோ ... ஆனா திருடினது சாண்ட்விச் !!

Prashasti Awasthi | Updated on February 06, 2020 Published on February 06, 2020

சிலர் கை நெறைய சம்பாதித்தாலும் சில நேரங்களில் மிக அற்பமாக , (வடிவேலு பாணியில் சொல்வதென்றால்) சின்னபுள்ளத்தனமாக நடந்து கொள்வர். அது மனித இயல்பு, ஆனால் பிடிபட்டால் வாழ்நாள் முழுக்க இழுக்கு.

 

 

 

இப்படித்தான் அமெரிக்க பன்னாட்டு நிதிசேவை நிறுவனம் ஒன்றில் நம்ம ஊரு ஆளு ஒருவர் கையும் களவுமாக பிடிபட்டு உள்ளார்.

 

 

 

அமெரிக்க முதலீட்டு வங்கி சிட்டிகுரூப்பின் மூத்த பத்திர வர்த்தகர் பராஸ் ஷா, கேண்டீனில் இருந்து சாண்ட்விச்களை திருடியதாக குற்றம் சாட்டியதை அடுத்து பதவியில் இருந்து அவர் நீக்கப்பட்டுள்ளதாக பைனான்சியல் டைம்ஸ் செய்தி வெளியிட்டுள்ளது.

 

 

 

லண்டனில் உள்ள கேனரி வார்ஃப் நகரில் அமைந்த அவ்வங்கியின் ஐரோப்பிய தலைமையகத்தின் கேண்டீனில் இருந்து சாண்ட்விச்களை திருடியதாக குற்றம் சாட்டியதால் வங்கி ஷாவை இடைநீக்கம் செய்தது.

 

 

 

இந்த மாதிரி சம்பவம் எத்தனை முறை நிகழ்ந்தது என்று அந்நிறுவனம்  இன்னும் வெளியிடவில்லை.

 

ஐரோப்பா, மத்திய கிழக்கு மற்றும் ஆப்பிரிக்காவிற்கான அதிக மகசூல் பத்திர வர்த்தகத்தின் தலைவராக இருந்த ஷா கடந்த மாதம் தனது பதவியை விட்டு வெளியேறினார். போனஸ் உட்பட வருடத்திற்கு 1 மில்லியன் யூரோ வருமானம் கொண்ட ஷா, சமூக வேலைவாய்ப்பு தளமான லிங்கெடின் தனது இடுகையை நீக்கிவிட்டார்.

 

 

 

எச்எஸ்பிசியில் (HSBC) ஏழு வருட அனுபவத்திற்குப் பிறகு, ஷா 2017 இல் சிட்டி குழுமத்தில் சேர்ந்தார்.

 

குப்பை பாத்திரங்கள் (junk bonds) என்று கூறப்படும் ஆபத்தான கடனாளிகள் என தீர்மானிக்கப்பட்ட நிறுவனங்களின் பத்திரங்கள் மற்றும் அவற்றை வாங்குவோர், விற்போர் உடன் ஷா பணியாற்றினார்.

 

 

 

 சிட்டிகுரூப் நிறுவனம் தனது மூத்த ஊழியர்களுக்கு போனஸ் செலுத்துவதற்கும், அவர்களுக்கு சம்பள உயர்வு வழங்குவதற்கும் சில நாட்களுக்கு முன்னர் ஷா இடைநீக்கம் செய்யப்பட்டார் என்று பைனான்சியல் டைம்ஸ் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

 

 

 

பிபிசி செய்தி நிறுவனத்திடம் நிதி நடத்தை ஆணையம் (Financial Conduct Authority) கூறுகையில்: அவர் மற்றவர்களுக்கு ஒரு முன்மாதிரியாக இருந்திருக்க வேண்டும் என்றும் அவரது நடத்தை "அவரது பதவியில் உள்ள ஒருவருக்கு எதிர்பார்க்கப்படும் தரத்தை விட குறைந்துவிட்டது" என்றும் தெரிவித்தது.

 

 

 

ஆனால் இந்த மாதிரி அற்ப விஷயத்துக்கு பணிநீக்கம் செய்யப்படுவது இது முதல் முறை அல்ல.... எத்தனுக்கு எத்தன் ஊரில் உண்டு என்பது போல 2014ல், பிளாக்ராக் இயக்குனர் ஜொனாதன் பால் பர்ரோஸ் லண்டனுக்குச் செல்லும் பயணத்தில் ரயில் டிக்கெட் வாங்காமல் பயணித்ததால் நிதிச் சேவைத் துறையில் பணியாற்ற தடை விதிக்கப்பட்டது.

 

 

 

விந்தை சூழ் உலகம்!!!

 

 

 

Translated by Gayathri G

Published on February 06, 2020
