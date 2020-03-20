செய்திகள்

விவசாய கடன் வழங்குவதில் தமிழ்நாடு முன்னிலை வகிக்கிறது

விவசாய கடன் வழங்குவதில் மற்ற மாநிலங்களுக்கு எடுத்துக்கட்டாக தமிழ்நாடு இருந்து வருகிறது.

 இந்த நடப்பு  நிதியாண்டில், டிசம்பர் 31 ஆம் தேதி வரை நாடு முழுவதும் விநியோகிக்கப்பட்ட விவசாய கடன் வழங்குவதில் மொத்தம் 10,33,183 கோடி ரூபாயில், தமிழகம்  1,63,289 கோடி ரூபாய் கடன்களை வழங்கி     முதலிடத்தில் உள்ளது. இதே போல், கடந்த ஆண்டுக்கூட தமிழக அரசு 1,90,222 கோடி ரூபாய் விவசாய கடன்களை வழங்கி முன்னிலை  வகித்தது.

இந்த வார தொடக்கத்தில் மக்களவையில் கேட்கப்பட்ட  கேள்வி  ஒன்றிக்கு எழுத்து  மூலம் பதில் அளித்த நிதியமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீதாராமன், ஆந்திரா (₹1,06,303  கோடி) மற்றும் உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (₹77,349 கோடி) விவசாய கடன் வழங்கியதில் இரண்டாவது மற்றும் மூன்றாவது இடத்தில் உள்ளது என்றார். இதில் சுவாரஸ்யம்  என்னவென்றால், ஒரு பெரிய விவசாய மாநிலமாக இல்லாத கேரளா நான்காவது இடத்தில் உள்ளது.

 

12.55 கோடி கடன் கணக்குகள்

கூட்டுறவு வங்கிகள், பிராந்திய கிராமப்புற வங்கிகள் மற்றும் வணிக வங்கிகள் மூலம் வழங்கப்படும் விவசாய கடன்கள் விவசாயிகளின் குறுகிய கால கடன் தேவைகளை பூர்த்தி செய்வதற்கும்,  விவசாய மற்றும் அதனை  சார்ந்த நடவடிக்கைகளுக்காக வழங்கப்படுகிறது.

நிதி அமைச்சரின்  தகவல்படி 2018-19 ஆம் ஆண்டிற்கான ஒரு புள்ளி விவரத்தில்  நாட்டில் சுமார் 12.55 கோடி விவசாய கடன் கணக்குகள் உள்ளன. இவற்றில் 9.31 கோடி கணக்குகள் சிறு மற்றும் குறு விவசாயிகளுக்கு சொந்தமானது. விவசாய கடனில் 50 சதவீதத்திற்கும் சற்று அதிகமாக சிறு மற்றும் குறு விவசாயிகளுக்கு கிடைத்தது. இது நாட்டின் மொத்த விவசாய கடன் கணக்குகளில் கிட்டத்தட்ட நான்கில் மூன்று பங்கு, என்று அவர் மேலும் கூறினார்.

 முன்னுரிமை துறை கடன் (priority sector lending)  வழங்குவதற்காக ஒதுக்கப்பட்ட 40 சதவீத ஒட்டுமொத்த இலக்கில், விவசாயத் துறை 18 சதவீதத்தைப் பெறுகிறது. இந்த 18 சதவீதத்தில், சிறு மற்றும் குறு விவசாயிகளுக்கு 8 சதவீதம் ஒதுக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. வட்டி வழங்கல் மற்றும் கூடுதல் சலுகைகளுடன் விவசாயிகளுக்கு 3 லட்சம் வரை குறுகிய கால பயிர் கடன் கிடைக்கிறது, இதனால் வட்டி விகிதம் 4 சதவீதமாகக் குறைகிறது என்று சீதாராமன் கூறினார்.

கடன் அணுகல்

கடந்த பிப்ரவரி 28 அன்று பிசினஸ்லைன் ஏற்பாடு செய்திருந்த  வேளாண் உச்சி மாநாட்டில் பங்கேற்ற  நபார்ட் அதிகாரி கூறுகையில், நமது  நாடு பெரும்பான்மை விவசாயிகளைக் கொண்டிருந்தாலும், சிறு மற்றும் குறு விவசாயிகளில் 45 சதவீதம் பேருக்கு மட்டுமே நிறுவன கடன் (institutional  credit) கிடைக்கிறது என்று கூறினார். நாபார்ட் ஏஜிஎம் நிராஜ் குமார் வர்மா கருத்துப்படி, நாட்டில் 75 சதவீத பண்ணை கடன் வணிக வங்கிகளாலும், 13 சதவீதம் கூட்டுறவு வங்கிகளாலும், 12 சதவீத பிராந்திய கிராமப்புற வங்கிகளாலும் விநியோகிக்கப்படுகிறது. என்றார்.

சிறு விவசாயிகளுக்கு சிறப்பாக சேவை செய்ய வேண்டுமானால்,  கூட்டுறவு வங்கிகள் மற்றும் பிராந்திய கிராமப்புற வங்கிகள் மூலம் கடன் விநியோகத்தை மேம்படுத்த வேண்டிய அவசியம் உள்ளது, என்று வர்மா தெரிவித்திருந்தார்.

 

Translated by Ravindran P

Published on March 20, 2020
Tamil Nadu
agriculture
