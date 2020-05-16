செய்திகள்

வீட்டிலிருந்து வேலை: பெரும் சவால்கள்

Rajesh Kurup | Updated on May 16, 2020 Published on May 16, 2020

அலுவலகத்தை விட்டு வீட்டீலிருந்து பணிபுரியும் ஊழியர்கள் எதிர்கொள்ளும் சவால்கள் பல

ஜே.எல்.எல் இந்தியா (JLL India) கூட்டிய ஒரு வலைதள காணொளியில் (வெபெக்ஸ் - WebEx), ஒரு ஊழியர் வீடியோவில் வரவில்லை; அதைச் சுட்டிக்காட்டும் பொழுது, அவர் தான் தனது காரிலிருந்து உரையாற்றுவதாக பதில் அளித்ததார். அவர் புறநகர் மும்பையில் ஒரு கூட்டுக் குடும்பத்தில் தங்கியிருந்ததால், கவனச்சிதறல்களைத் தவிர்ப்பதற்காக காரிலிருந்து அழைப்பை எடுத்தார்.

ஜே.எல்.எல் இந்தியா தலைமை நிர்வாக அதிகாரியும், நாட்டின் தலைவருமான ரமேஷ் நாயர் விவரித்த இந்த நிகழ்ச்சி, இடம் பற்றாக்குறையுள்ள மும்பை போன்ற நகரங்களில் ‘வீட்டிலிருந்து வேலை’ (WFH) செய்யும் நிலையில் இருக்கும் அசௌகரியங்களை வெளிச்சம் போட்டுக் காட்டுகிறது.

ஒரு தொலைத் தொடர்பு நிறுவனத்துடனான காணொளி அழைப்பில், இணைப்பு துண்டித்தது. இணைப்பு மீண்டும் வரும்பொழுது, ​​மறுமுனையிலிருந்து வருகின்ற முதல் கேள்வி ‘நீங்கள் பயன்படுத்துவது எங்கள் ப்ராட் பேண்டல்ல என்று நம்புகிறோம்’ என்பதுதான். இது வீட்டிலிருந்து வேலை செய்வதில் (WHF) உள்ள உள்கட்டமைப்பு இடையூறுகளை எடுத்துரைக்கிறது, என நாயர் கூறினார்.

காணொளி மூலம் நடக்கும் பல அலுவலக சந்திப்புகளின் போது கவனக்குறைவாகத் தலையீடுகள் வருவது அதிகமாக இருக்கும். சில நேரங்களில் செல்லப்பிராணிகள் ஆர்வத்தில் இணையத்தில் ஏதாவது செய்து விடும்; மும்பை போன்ற பெருநகரங்களில் சிறிய வீடுகளில், இருவர் வீட்டிலிருந்து பணிபுரியும் நேரத்தில், அவர்கள் குழந்தைகளும் ஆன்லைன் வகுப்புகளை பயன்படும்பொழுது, எல்லோருக்கும் இடம் தேவை; மற்றும் சில நேரங்களில் வைஃபை அலைவரிசைகள் கிடைப்பதில் சவாலாக இருக்கும்," என்று நிர்வாக இயக்குநர் அஜித் தாஷ்சவுத்ரி, டூரிஸம் ஃபைனான்ஸ் கார்ப்பரேஷன் ஆஃப் இந்தியா லிமிடெட் (டி.எஃப்.சி.ஐ), பிசினஸ்லைனிடம் கூறினார்.

இன்னும் பலருக்கு, வீட்டிலிருந்து வேலை செய்யும் (WHF) நேரம் பன்மடங்கு அதிகரித்துள்ளது. பயணநேரம் கணிசமாகக் குறைந்துவிட்டாலும், வேலைக்கு ஒதுக்கப்பட்ட நேரத்தின் அளவு அதிகரித்துள்ளது. அதனால் உற்பத்தியளவு குறைந்தது மூன்று மடங்கு அதிகரித்துள்ளதாக, ஹிரானந்தனி குழுமத்தின் நிர்வாக இயக்குநர் நிரஞ்சன் ஹிரானந்தனி கூறினார்.

மேலும், வீட்டிலிருந்து பணிபுரியும் ஊழியர்கள் புதியதோர் தடுமாற்றங்களைச் சந்திக்கின்றனர்.

வீட்டிலிருந்து வேலை செய்வதற்கான மிகப்பெரிய தடையாக இருப்பது மேலாளர்கள் கற்கவேண்டியது மற்றும் கற்ற சிலவற்றைத் மறக்கவேண்டியது, அவர் மேலும் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். வீட்டிலிருந்து வேலை செய்யும் ஊழியர்களின் நம்பிக்கை, ஈடுபாடு மற்றும் சுதந்திரத்தை ஊக்குவிப்பதைத் தவிர, தொடர்ந்து கற்பதை எளிதாக்குவதை நிர்வாகம் மேம்பாட்டுடன் பூர்த்தி செய்யப்படவேண்டும்,”என்று சிறப்புப் பணியாளர் நிறுவனமான எக்ஸ்பெனோவின் இணை நிறுவனர் கமல் கரந்த் கூறினார்.

மேலாளர்கள் தங்கள் கீழ்வேலை செய்யும் நபர்களின் தனித்துவமான தரத்தையும், அவர்கள் சுற்று வட்டாரத்தையும் கண்காணிக்கவும் முடியும். ஆனால், தொலைநிலையில் வேலை செய்பவர்களை மேலாண்மை செய்வது சவாலாக உள்ளது. மேலும், கவனம் மற்றும் புகழையும் தங்கள் மேல் ஈர்க்க வேண்டிய கட்டாய நிலையில் மேலாளர்கள் உள்ளார்கள். ஆனால், அவற்றை சொல்பவதை விடச் செய்வது கடினமென்று கரந்த் மேலும் கூறினார்.

வீட்டிலிருந்து வேலை செய்வது இப்போது புதிய வழிமுறையாக மாறும் வேலையில் வேறுவிதமான சவால்களைக் கொண்டதாக இருக்கும். இதைத் தொழில் மெதுவாகக் கடந்து வரும்.

