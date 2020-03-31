செய்திகள்

MSME துறைக்குச் சலுகைகள், உரிய கால நடவடிக்கை: நிபுணர்கள்

G Balachander Chennai | Updated on March 31, 2020 Published on March 31, 2020

கடந்த வெள்ளிக்கிழமையன்று ரிசர்வ் வங்கியால் அறிவிக்கப்பட்ட சில சலுகைகள், சிறு மற்றும் நடுத்தர நிறுவனங்களுக்கு (MSME) இந்த இக்கட்டான சூழ்நிலையில் நல்ல நிவாரணத்தை கொடுக்கும் என்று வணிகத்துறையை சார்ந்தவர்கள் கூறுகின்றனர். கோவிட் -19 தொற்றுநோய் மற்றும் அதனைத் தொடர்ந்து செயலில் இருக்கும் 21 நாள் லாக் டவுன் ஆகியவற்றால் இந்நிறுவனங்கள் தங்களது எதிர்காலம் குறித்து பெரிய கவலையிலிருந்தன.

ஆர்பிஐயால் குறைக்கப்பட்ட வட்டி, மார்ஜினல் காஸ்ட் ஆஃப் லெண்டிங் ரேட் என்றழைக்கப்படும் சலுகை வட்டி மற்றும் பொது சந்தையிலிருந்து வாங்கப்பட்ட கடனுக்கான வட்டி விகிதம் குறைவதால், இது எம்.எஸ்.எம்.இ கம்பெனிகளுக்கு கடன் சுமையை குறைக்கும். மேலும் தனிநபர் கடன் தவணையைத் தள்ளி வைத்ததின் மூலம், கடையை மூடி வைத்துள்ள சிறு வியாபாரிகளுக்கு பேருதவியாக இருக்கும்.

மிகவும் எதிர்பார்க்கப்பட்ட ரிசர்வ் வங்கியின் இந்த அறிவிப்புகள் வணிக சமூகத்திற்கு பெரும் நம்பிக்கையை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. இதற்கு முன்னர் இது போன்ற ஒரு நெருக்கடியான சூழ்நிலையை நமது நாடு கண்டதில்லை. ரிசர்வ் வங்கி எடுத்துள்ள நடவடிக்கைகள் சரியான நேரத்தில் கையாண்ட உத்தி என்று சிஐஐ- ன் (CII) தமிழ்நாடு எம்எஸ்எம்இ (MSME) வாரியத்தின் இணைதலைவர் எக்ஸ் அரோக்கியநாதன் கூறியுள்ளார்.

தின செலவினங்களுக்கான மூலதனத்தின் வட்டி தவணையை மூன்று மாதங்களுக்குத் தள்ளி வைத்துள்ளாதால், வணிகர்கள் தங்களது அவசர செலவான சம்பளங்கள் மற்றும் இதர அத்தியாவாச பில்கள் போன்றவற்றைப் பூர்த்தி செய்ய உதவும், என அவர் கூறியுள்ளார்.

இருந்தாலும், பல தொழில்துறை உறுப்பினர்கள் நடைமுறை மூலதனத்திற்குச் (working capital) செலுத்தும் வட்டியை இந்த நேரத்தில் மற்ற சில நாடுகளைப்போல் முழுவதுமாக தள்ளுபடி செய்ய வேண்டும் என்ற கோரிக்கையும் வைக்கின்றனர். கடன் வாங்குபவரின் மதிப்பீட்டைப் பாதிக்காமல் அடுத்த மூன்று மாதங்களுக்குக் கடன் தவணைகளைச் செலுத்துவதற்கான தடை தற்பொழுது, குறிப்பாகச் சுயதொழில் மற்றும்

நடுத்தர வர்க்க கடன் வாங்குபவர்களுக்கு பெரிய நிவாரணமாகும், என்று அவர் கூறினார்.

கட்டண தள்ளிவைப்புகள், நிறுவனங்களின் கடன் வரலாற்றுக்குப் பாதிப்பு வராமல் இருக்கவும், வாராக்கடன் என்று அறிவிக்காமல் இருப்பதின் மூலம் எதிர்காலத்தில் எந்தவொரு சாத்தியமான கடன்கள் பெறலாம். இந்த தள்ளி வைப்பு வங்கிகளுக்கும் சிறிய நிம்மதி அளிக்கும்.

கால கடன் திருப்பிச் செலுத்துதல், மூன்று மாத கால அவகாசம், நடப்பு மூலதனம் மீதான வட்டி விகிதங்கள், வணிகங்கள் மற்றும் தனிநபர்கள் மீதான நிதி அழுத்தங்களைத் தளர்த்துவது போன்ற நடவடிக்கைகள் சிறு மற்றும் நடுத்தர நிறுவனங்கள் மற்றும் தனிநபர் கடன் வாங்குபவர்களுக்கு ஒரு பெரிய நிவாரணத்தைக் கொடுக்கும், என்று கோட்டக் மகேந்திரா வங்கியின் நுகர்வோர் வங்கியின் குழுத் தலைவர் சாந்தி ஏகாம்பரம் கூறியுள்ளார்.

ரெப்போ விகிதங்களை (repo rates) குறைப்பதும், கூடவே கடன் வாங்குபவர்களுக்கு வட்டிச் சுமையைக் குறைப்பதும் கணிசமான நிவாரணத்தைக் கொடுக்கும்.

"ஒரு பெரிய மந்தநிலை பற்றிய எச்சரிக்கையை நிராகரிக்க முடியாது. உலகெங்கிலும் நடக்கும் எல்லாவற்றிற்கும் இந்தியாவுக்குப் பொருந்தாது, ஆனால் நிலைமையை நாம் எவ்வாறு எதிர்கொள்வோம் என்பதைப் பொறுத்தது. இந்த சந்தர்ப்பத்தில் வங்கிகள் நிலைமைக்கு ஏற்றார் போல் செயல்பட்டு, தேவையை எதிர்பார்ப்பவர்களுக்கு எந்த இடையூறுகளுமின்றி தக்க நேரத்தில் உதவுதல் மூலம் மிக

விரைவில் பொருளாதாரத்தை மீண்டும் பழைய நிலைக்குக் கொண்டு வர முடியும் , ”என்று அவர் சுட்டிக்காட்டினார்.

இந்த நேரத்தில், அரசாங்கத்திடமிருந்து வர வேண்டிய எல்லா நிலுவைகளையும் விரைவாக வழங்குவது பொருளாதாரத்திற்குப் பெரிய ஊக்கமாக இருக்குமென்றும் அவர்கள் தெரிவித்தனர்.

Translated by P Ravindran

Published on March 31, 2020
MSME
tamil
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
பிஎஸ்என்எல், ஏர்டெல் வாடிக்கையாளர்களுக்கு சலுகை!