மகாசிவராத்திரியை ஒட்டி வெப்பநிலை குறையக்கூடும்

Vinson Kurian Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on February 20, 2020 Published on February 20, 2020

நாட்டின் பல பகுதிகளில் பகல் வெப்பநிலை மகாசிவராத்திரி நாளை (வெள்ளிக்கிழமை) கொண்டாடப்படும் நிலையில் குறைந்து காணப்படும்.பருவநிலை வசந்த காலத்தினைநோக்கி நகர்கிறது.

 

 

அடுத்த 2 முதல் 3 நாட்களுக்கு வடமேற்கு, மேற்கு மற்றும் கிழக்கிந்தியாவில் வெப்பநிலை குறைவாகவே இருக்கும் என இந்திய வானிலை ஆய்வு மையம் (ஐஎம்டி) தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

 

 

மேகங்கள் மற்றும் மழை தாங்கிய மேற்கத்திய இடையூறு வட பாகிஸ்தானுக்கு அருகே ஒரு சுழற்சியுடன் நிலை கொண்டுள்ளது, இவை இந்த (வியாழக்கிழமை) மாலைக்குள் இந்திய எல்லையை கடக்கும் என்று எதிர்பார்க்கப்படுகிறது.

 

 

காற்று, மின்னல் மற்றும் இடியுடன் கூடிய மழை

 

மேற்கத்திய இடையூறுகள் வளிமண்டலத்தில் அமைந்திருக்கும் குறைந்த காற்றழுத்த அலைகளாகும், அவை அவ்வப்போது மத்திய ஆசியா மற்றும் தெற்காசியாவினை கடந்து செல்கின்றன. அவ்வாறு கடந்து செல்லும் போது மழை, பனி, மின்னல் மற்றும் இடியுடன் கூடிய மழையுடன் வானிலையை பாதிக்கிறது.

 

 

 

இரவு வெப்பநிலையில் மாற்றம்

 

அடுத்த இரண்டு நாட்களுக்கு வடமேற்கு இந்தியாவின் பல பகுதிகளில் இரவு வெப்பநிலை 2-3 டிகிரி செல்சியஸ் அதிகரிப்பதை ஐஎம்டி சுட்டிக்காட்டியுள்ளது. அடுத்த மூன்று நாட்களுக்கு கிழக்கு மற்றும் மத்திய இந்தியா மற்றும் அடுத்த இரண்டு நாட்களுக்கு மேற்கு இந்தியா முழுவதும் இரவு வெப்பநிலையில் குறிப்பிடத்தக்க மாற்றங்கள் எதுவும் இல்லை.

 

 

இருப்பினும், அடுத்த மூன்று நாட்களில் மேற்கு இந்தியாவின் பல பகுதிகளில் பகல் வெப்பநிலை 2-3 டிகிரி செல்சியஸ் குறையும் என்று எதிர்பார்க்கப்படுகிறது.

 

 

தெற்கில், தென் தமிழ்நாட்டிலிருந்து மத்திய மகாராஷ்டிரா வரை கர்நாடக உள் மாவட்டங்கள் முழுவதும் பரவியிருக்கும் ஒரு குறைந்த காற்றழுத்த பகுதி (Trough of low) ஒரு சில இடங்களில் மழையை கொடுக்கும்.

 

 

கிழக்கு மத்தியப் பிரதேசம், சத்தீஸ்கர், பீகார் மற்றும் ஜார்கண்ட் ஆகிய இடங்களில் நாளை (வெள்ளிக்கிழமை) முதல் ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை வரை வங்காள விரிகுடாவிலிருந்து வீசும் கீழைக்காற்று மற்றும் மேற்கத்திய இடையூறின் சங்கமத்தால் ஒரு சில இடங்களில் மழை பெய்ய வாய்ப்பு உள்ளது.

 

 

இன்று மற்றும் நாளைக்கான கண்ணோட்டம்

 

 

இன்று: மேற்கு வங்கம் மற்றும் சிக்கிம் மலைகள் மீது ஓரு சில இடங்களில் அடர்த்தியான மூடுபனி மற்றும் உத்தரகண்ட் மீது மின்னல் மற்றும் ஆலங்கட்டி மழை, இமாச்சலப் பிரதேசம், மேற்கு உத்தரப்பிரதேசம், பஞ்சாப் மற்றும் ஹரியானா, சண்டிகர் மற்றும் டெல்லி ஆகிய இடங்களில் மின்னல் மற்றும் வேகமான காற்று (மணிக்கு 30-40 கிமீ வேகத்தை எட்டும்).

 

 

நாளை: உத்தரகண்டில் மின்னல் மற்றும் ஆலங்கட்டி மழை பெய்யும். உத்தரபிரதேசம், பஞ்சாப், ஹரியானா, சண்டிகர், டெல்லி மற்றும் கிழக்கு மத்தியப் பிரதேசத்தில் மின்னல் மற்றும் பலத்த காற்றுடன் (மணிக்கு 30-40 கிமீ வேகத்தை எட்டும்) இடியுடன் கூடிய மழை பெய்யும்.

 

 

தெற்கு அந்தமான் கடல், மன்னார் வளைகுடா, கொமொரின் பகுதி மற்றும் தென் வங்காள விரிகுடா மீது பலத்த காற்று (மணிக்கு 45-55 கிமீ வேகத்தை எட்டும்).

 

 

மீனவர்கள் இந்த பகுதிகளில் கடலுக்குள் செல்ல வேண்டாம் என்று அறிவுறுத்தப்படுகிறார்கள்.

 

 

 

