Biosurfactants, a healthier substitute for synthetic surfactants useful for the food industry, can be produced using green substrates from agro-industrial waste.

Surfactants are molecules that slither across surfaces of oil and water or air and water to form an emulsion. They are very useful in the food industry as lubricants and foamers to emulsify fats in batters, improve shelf life, as dispersing agents and retain moisture. However, the accelerated usage of synthetic food additives and emulsifiers in dietary goods has led to imbalances in the microbiome of the body, gut-related disorders and affect the intestinal barrier permeability leading to declination of beneficial microbiota. Therefore, an alternative option is essential.

Microbial biosurfactants obtained from various microbial sources are very stable in a wide range of pH, temperature and salinity, making them suitable for food applications. Since biosurfactants are eco-friendly and do not impart toxic effects; therefore, they can be considered safe for human consumption.

A research group led by Prof Ashis K Mukherjee, Director, IASST, Prof MR Khan and Anushree Roy from IASST, Guwahati, critically analysed the application of biosurfactants in food industries, highlighting the challenges in the large-scale commercialisation of biosurfactants. In the food industry, besides bakeries and salad dressings, biosurfactants can be used for heavy metal removal from vegetables to boost immunity in fish, providing a protective effect against the pathogen.

The study explores using green substrates from agro-industrial waste for cost-effective biosurfactant production, utilising genetic engineering, recombinant DNA technologies, and nanotechnology to improve yield, says a press release.