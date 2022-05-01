Goafest returns, promises a happy, celebratory vibe 

The sun, sand and sea beckon all ad, marketing and media folks this weekend as the 15 th edition of Goafest kicks off. Returning after a break of two years due to Covid-19, the three-day festival being held from May 5 to May 7, 2022, will see speakers like ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, British theatre director Jude Kelly, badminton star P V Sindhu, and cricket star Mithali Raj, among others.

This year there are more learning opportunities for delegates with masterclasses on creativity, storytelling, Web 3.0, and short videos. And in keeping with the times, the festival will see more digitisation, feature influencers, and incorporate more health and wellness talks. All eyes will be on the ABBY awards that toasts the best in the ad business of course, but the overall vibe, according to Jaideep Gandhi, chairman of the Goafest 2022 Organising Committee, is focussed on happiness and celebration.

Also, Goafest will be where the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) will unveil its new logo and new identity. AAAI had earlier announced a contest to redesign its logo, so as to reflect the evolving larger world of marketing communications. It’s a new future and new direction for the ad and marketing world!