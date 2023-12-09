E-commerce firms have announced their special sales for December, featuring products across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle and D2C (direct-to-consumer) brands.

Walmart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra is expecting that 1 million new customers will shop during its 19th edition of End of Reason Sale (EORS). The sale event, which will commence on December 9, with early access for Myntra Insiders (members of Myntra’s loyalty program) starting on the December 8, will feature over 2,300,000 products across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle from over 6,000 renowned international, domestic, and D2C (direct-to-consumer) brands.

“With about 1 million new customers expected to visit the platform during this shopping extravaganza, the event will see great offerings by brands across categories,” said Neha Wali, Head of Growth and Revenue, Myntra.

“These include Indian wear, beauty, travel, footwear, home, and western wear,” Wali added.

E-commerce platform Tata CLiQ’s sale event is scheduled from December 7 to December 24. The sale will have offers on a wide range of categories, including apparel, accessories, footwear, home, jewellery, gadgets, watches, and others.

“With Christmas and the New Year around the corner, it’s time to welcome the biggest celebration this holiday season. The End of Season Sale is one of the most anticipated events of the year, wherein we save the best for last. Irresistible deals on a curated assortment of brands offered during the sale is the perfect opportunity for consumers to indulge themselves in the festivities, dress up, and shop for gifts for the upcoming occasions,” said Gopal Asthana, Chief Executive Officer, Tata CLiQ.

Myntra added that several brands are expected to witness high traction. Some of them include Jack & Jones, Lakme, Rare Rabbit, Boat, Wildcraft, OnePlus, Mango, Forever 21, and Roadster, among others.

With the onset of the wedding season, the platform has elevated its wedding offerings, with collections from top designer brands like Masaba, Tarun Tahiliani, and Twamev. Some of the in-trend styles of the wedding season selection, which has over 2 lakh styles for women, include Printed Fusion Lehengas, Pastel Lehengas, Ready to wear Sarees, Layered co-ords, etc.

Tata CLiQ said that customers can avail discounts of up to 30-85 per cent, along with added benefits such as free shipping, additional coupons, and bank offers.