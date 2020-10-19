ABAJ Group, QThree Ventures to jointly invest ₹1,000 cr in electronic products manufacturing facility

Let the village be the forest keeper
City-based electronics manufacturer ABAJ Group announced a partnership with QThree Ventures to set up ABAJ-QThree Techpark - a manufacturing facility for LED televisions and air conditioners.
ABAJ Group and QThree Ventures will invest ₹1,000 crores over three years to set up the facility, to be located in Mahesana, 35 km from Ahmedabad, the company informed.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani laid the foundation stone for facility through a virtual ceremony.
“This world class facility will help put our country on the global map with the potential of becoming an electronics manufacturing hub for the world. I take pride in having such facilities in the state of Gujarat,” Rupani said.
The facility, spread across 13 acres, will have robotic technology and machinery to produce 25 lakh LED TVs and 6 lakh ACs annually with local sourcing of components.
Nirav Patel - Founder & CEO, ABAJ Group, said, “ABAJ-QThree Techpark will be equipped to manufacture LED televisions for any brand worldwide.”
Besides a research and development unit, the project will provide employment to about 4,500 people.
ABAJ-QThree Techpark will manufacture brands of ABAJ Group and QThree Ventures. It will also serve as a contract manufacturer for a brand looking to manufacture consumer electronics products.
Jubin Peter, Founder and Chairman, QThree Ventures said, “By partnering with ABAJ Group to create a world-class facility, our endeavour is to bring the best of global expertise and manufacturing capabilities, complemented with our network across India, to present consumers with affordably priced consumer electronics goods in India.”
ABAJ-QThree Ventures aims to touch ₹1,000 crore annual turnover by 2022, the company said adding that it plans to expand the production capabilities in other consumer electronic products including refrigerators, washing machines.
