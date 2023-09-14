ACC, the cement and building material company of the Adani Group, has commenced commercial production of clinker at its new Ametha cement plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The integrated plant has a clinker capacity of 3.3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and cement capacity of 1 MTPA.

The greenfield project will enhance ACC’s overall portfolio to 37 MTPA.

The ESG-compliant plant has a 16.3-MW waste heat recovery system and up to 15 per cent of alternative fuel and raw material potential.

Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said the new plant aligns with the company’s growth strategy for the cement business, enabling it to meet evolving market demands while upholding quality.