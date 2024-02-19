Stock Market today | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 19 February 2024
ALL UPDATES
- February 19, 2024 10:14
Stock Market Live Today: Vladivostok-Chennai route talks on, dedicated shipping service under consideration too
Keen to increase traffic and ensure commercial viability of the Chennai - Vladivostok route, India’s Shipping Ministry, businesses and Russian stakeholders are working on agreements to firm up cargo movement details along this Eastern Maritime Corridor. Also under discussion is the possibility of having dedicated shipping services.
Over the next three to six months, concrete action plans and (operational) proposals have been sought, a senior official of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.
- February 19, 2024 10:11
Stock Market Live Today: Satin Creditcare Network surpasses Rs 10,000 crore AUM milestone; eyes continued growth
Microfinance lender Satin Creditcare Network Limited (SCNL) said its Assets Under Management (AUM) crossed the Rs 10,000 crore milestone on standalone basis.
The AUM of the company as on December 31, 2023 was Rs. 9,811 crore.
HP Singh, Chairman cum Managing Director, SCNL, said, “As we are approaching the end of FY24, we are confident about overachieving our shared guidance of 25%+ AUM growth and are all set to maintain the upward growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by customer additions and expansion into existing and new geographies”.
- February 19, 2024 10:06
Stock Market Live Today: Researchbytes Events Update As of 09:15 AM Monday 19 February 2024
Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com
10:30 AM Schaeffler Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1538
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/yfcxctke
10:45 AM NBCC (India)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1548
EMS : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295958
Fineotex Chemical : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295954
Agarwal Ind : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295883
Gufic BioScience : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295882
Advanced Enzyme : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295881
Filatex India : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295875
Jyoti CNC : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295878
Epack Durable : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295876
Khadim India : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295872
Ice Make Refrig : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295879
Results today …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Recent interviews …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- February 19, 2024 10:03
Stock Market Live Today: Improving profitability across sectors in Q3; caution advised for Mid and Small Caps: V K Vijayakumar
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
“An important takeaway from the Q3 results is the improving profitability of India Inc. EBITDA and profit after tax are growing impressively even while sales growth is average. Automobiles, pharmaceuticals and capital goods are doing very well. In banking there is impressive credit growth and improving profitability. PSU banks are outperforming private sector banks due to low valuations which continue to be fair even after the run up in prices.
Investors should be careful while chasing many mid and small caps which are rising sharply without fundamental justification. Many of these stocks have very low floating stock and, therefore, can easily be manipulated by a cartel of operators. In the long run only stocks with strong fundamentals will give steady and good returns.”
- February 19, 2024 10:02
Stock Market Live Today: Mitsu Chem Plast launches MiEcoPET stackable PET container; shares up 0.30%
Mitsu Chem Plast Limited announced the launch of MiEcoPET product, a stackable PET container, catering to the packaging category. Shares up 0.30% to ₹184 on the BSE.
- February 19, 2024 10:01
Stock Market Live Today: Sprayking Agro Equipment bags ₹1 crore brass rod order; shares surge 3.96%
Sprayking Agro Equipment Limited secured a purchase order worth ₹1 crore for the supply of Brass Rod. Shares up 3.96% to ₹272 on the BSE.
- February 19, 2024 10:00
Stock Market Live Today: Arvind SmartSpaces sells out Arvind Orchards Phase 1 inventory in 7 hours, shares rise 4.19%
Arvind SmartSpaces Limited reported that it sold out its entire released inventory for the 1st phase of Arvind Orchards in Bengaluru within 7 hours, comprising over 220 units valued at ₹160 Crore. Shares up 4.19% to ₹591.50 on the BSE.
- February 19, 2024 09:59
Stock Market Live Today: Godrej Properties’ credit rating reaffirmed by ICRA; shares dip 0.78%
Godrej Properties Limited’s credit rating was reaffirmed by ICRA with an enhancement of Rs. 6,500 crore. Shares down by 0.78% to ₹2285.35 on the BSE.
- February 19, 2024 09:58
Stock Market Live Today: Jonjua Air appoints Zuari Finserv as share transfer agent; shares down 2.28% on BSE
Jonjua Air Limited and Zuari Finserv Limited signed an agreement making Zuari Finserv the Share Transfer Agent for Jonjua Air. Shares down by 2.28% to ₹12.02 on the BSE.
- February 19, 2024 09:57
Commodities Market Live Today: Sriram Iyer of Reliance Securities on base metals outlook
International and domestic copper prices surged on Friday helped by falling inventory and expectations of more economic support from top consumer China.
Further support from China's government could come in varying forms, including measures to boost consumption, which could be positive for its base metals demand.
Data showed copper inventories in LME registered warehouses at 130,675 ton are at their lowest in six months, while the Dollar too gave up its gains on Friday and lent support. Other metals on LME ended mixed, with aluminium prices easing while, nickel, zinc and lead prices gaining on Friday.
From an intraday perspective, LME copper prices have started marginally weaker this early Monday morning supported by a weaker dollar. However, volumes could be muted today due to a public holiday in the U.S. Intraday, the range for LME 3-month forward copper is $8,435 to $8,515, while that for MCX copper February is 717 to 727.
Most other Metals on LME started weaker this early Monday morning in Asian trade, but volumes will be muted due to a public holiday in the U.S. Intraday, the range for LME aluminium is $2,215 to $2,226, while that for MCX aluminium February is 198 to 201.
- February 19, 2024 09:55
Commodities Market Live Today: Sriram Iyer of Reliance Securities on Bullion outlook
International gold and silver rose after the Dollar gave up gains on Friday. However, upside was capped as the U.S. Treasury Yields gained on Friday after a stronger than expected producer price inflation dampened hopes of a near-term interest rate cut. Data showed January producer price index rose by 0.3% from December, above expectations for 0.1% rise, while core PPI rose 2% annualized, ahead of expectations for a 1.6% rise.
The higher-than-expected rise follows on prior reports showing the U.S. economy continues to run hot and clouds the outlook for US interest rates.
From an intraday perspective, international gold and silver prices started mixed this early Monday morning in Asian trade.
A softer dollar could lend support, but volumes could be muted today due to a public holiday in the U.S. Internationally, the range for LBMA Spot gold is $2,000 to $2,020, while that for LBMA Spot silver is $22.950 to $23.685.
Domestically, the range for MCX gold April is 61,585 to 62,040, while that for MCX silver March is 71,250 to 72,575.
- February 19, 2024 09:53
Commodities Market Live Today: Sriram Iyer of Reliance Securities on Crude oil outlook
International and domestic oil futures posted moderate gains on Friday as increased geopolitical risks in the Middle East raised concerns about an escalation of the Israel-Hamas war.
The Dollar Index eased from the session highs and lent support to crude.
Gasoline prices gained, while heating oil futures eased on Friday. Meanwhile, data on Friday showed that oil rigs fell by 2 units to 497 in the week ending 16 February 2024.
International oil futures have started weaker this early Monday morning in Asian trading, but volumes could be muted due to a public holiday in the U.S.
Downside could be capped amid geopolitical risks.
Intraday, the Brent Crude futures on ICE could trade in band of $81.70 to $83.35, while MCX
March crude futures could trade within 6,400 to 6,540.
International gas futures rose on Friday and posted moderate gains as forecasts for colder weather in the U.S. sparked short covering in gas futures.
Domestic gas futures ended flat on Friday.
Weather forecasters have called for cooler weather in the last week of February which will boost heating demand for gas and lifted prices.
From an intraday perspective, international gas futures have tumbled by over 4% this early Monday morning in Asian trading but volumes could be muted due to a public holiday in the U.S.
Intraday, the MCX February crude futures could trade within 131 to 136.
- February 19, 2024 09:51
Stock Market Live Today: Vikas Jain of Reliance Securities on Nifty50 and Bank Nifty outlook for the day
NIFTY-50 OUTLOOK
NIFTY-50 has closed above 22,000 levels and we expect some resistance near to the all time high and being overbought on hourly charts. f The hourly support range is near to 21,900 levels and on the downside the trend reversal level has moved higher to 21,600 levels. f RSI is overbought on hourly charts and other key technical indicators are poised for some consolidation from current levels. f Highest call OI is at with 22,400 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved higher to 21,900 for the weekly expiry.
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
BANK NIFTY outperformed the broader indices and gained by 1.6% w-o-w indicating strength from current levels and crossover of 46,800 will give a strong breakout. f The median average of 45,500 would be a good support for the broader positive momentum to continue and on the higher side 46,800 and 47,500 are the key resistance. f RSI has crossed its average line accelerating the up move as expected and other indicators are also moving in tandem. f Bank Nifty highest call OI is at 47,000 levels while on the downside put OI will has moved higher to 46,000 levels.
- February 19, 2024 09:49
Stock Market Live Today: Market morning inputs by Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research, Kotak Securities
The benchmark indices experienced a significant rally last week. The Nifty index closed 1.15 per cent higher, while the Sensex rose by 830 points. The auto sector increased by 4.40 per cent, while profit-booking was observed at higher levels in media, metal, and FMCG shares. The market experienced a short-term correction during the week, but it quickly bounced back after finding support near 21600/70900. The Nifty/Sensex indices rose over 500/1700 points after the reversal.
Technically, the weekly chart shows that a bullish candle has formed, while the intraday chart indicates a largely positive uptrend continuation.
We assess that the current market structure is bullish. However, the 22150/72700 levels may pose a significant resistance level for bulls. If there is a breakout above 22150/72700, the market could rise towards 22300-22400/73000-73200. Alternatively, if Nifty trades below 21800-21750/71700-71500 then it could retest 21600-21500/70900-70700 levels.
In the case of Bank Nifty, the short-term structure is bullish. However, the 50-day SMA or 46815 (Simple Moving Average) may act as a key resistance area for traders. If it sustains above the same, the index may jump to 47100/47400 levels and thereafter 48000. Conversely, if it falls below 45750, it could gradually decline to 45300/45000 levels.
Our recommended strategy is to buy on dips between 22000 and 21950. Please keep a stop loss at 21750 to protect the trading long positions.
- February 19, 2024 09:48
Commodities Market Live Today: Rahul Kalantri of Mehta Equities Ltd on the crude oil market
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd
CRUDE OIL
“Crude oil experienced significant volatility, extending its gains amidst concerns over supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. On Thursday, Hezbollah’s announcement of firing numerous rockets at a northern Israeli town in response to the deaths of 10 civilians in southern Lebanon heightened tensions. Escalating conflicts in the region pose a threat to crude oil supplies, thereby bolstering prices. Also, crude oil prices rose as the dollar index retreated from its peak and U.S. consumer sentiment improved marginally compared to previous readings. Nevertheless, a pessimistic demand forecast by the IEA may constrain further price increases. Anticipating continued volatility, we forecast crude oil prices to fluctuate in today’s session. Support for crude oil is anticipated at $77.50–76.90, with resistance expected at $78.80-79.50. In terms of INR, crude oil is supported at Rs 6,410-6,320, while resistance stands at Rs 6,570-6,640.”
- February 19, 2024 09:47
Commodities Market Live Today: Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, comments on the bullion market:
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd
BULLION
“Gold and silver continued their upward trajectory following the release of US consumer sentiment data indicating a slight improvement. This bolstered both gold and silver prices, countering the impact of hotter than expected U.S. PPI and core PPI data, which underscored a resurgence in inflation and diminished prospects for early rate cuts. Despite a mixed bag of U.S. economic data released the previous week, which tempered gains in the dollar index, gold and silver prices found support at lower levels. Also, escalating tensions in the Middle East drove a surge in crude oil prices, further bolstering gold and silver prices. Gold is expected to find support in the range of $1998-1985, with resistance at $2026-2038, while silver’s support lies between $23.25-23.08, with resistance at $23.60-23.74. In INR, gold is anticipated to find support at Rs61,640-61,470, with resistance at Rs62,040 and Rs62,220, whereas silver may find support around Rs71,540-70,980, with resistance at Rs 2,750 and Rs 73,380.”
- February 19, 2024 09:46
Stock Market Live Today: Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities: Indian markets likely to open higher, bucking negative US trend
Indian markets could open mildly higher, in line with mixed Asian markets today and despite negative US markets on Feb 16
U.S. stocks ended down on Friday, with all three major indexes logging weekly losses, as investors assessed inflation readings and company earnings. For the week, the Dow fell 0.1%, the S&P 500 shed 0.4% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.3%.U.S. stocks closed lower Friday, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite all snapping five straight weeks of gains.
The stock market appears resilient in the face of hotter-than-anticipated inflation readings this week because of “continued strong earnings” as companies roll out their fourth-quarter results. Fourth-quarter earnings have come in “a lot better than expected. Although U.S. inflation in January, as measured by the consumer-price index and producer-price index, was stronger than Wall Street expected, the trend is lower.
Data from the producer-price index showed wholesale prices rose 0.3% last month, according to a report Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That was the biggest increase in five months and surpassed economists’ expectations for a 0.1% uptick. Core wholesale prices, which exclude food, energy, and trade margins, saw an even bigger rise in January, climbing 0.6% for the largest monthly jump in a year. The rate on the 10-year Treasury note increased more than 5 basis points to 4.294%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
In other economic news, investors digested fresh data on housing starts, which showed the construction of new homes fell 14.8% in January as home builders scaled back new projects. Also, a gauge of preliminary consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan for February ticked higher to 79.6 from 79 last month. On Friday, market expectations the Fed will start cutting rates in June were dialed back, with CME’s Fed Watch Tool now showing a 69.9% chance for a cut of at least 25 basis points, down from the nearly 90% in the prior session.
The NYSE, Nasdaq, and bond markets are all shut down on Feb 19 due to President’s Holiday. Trading resumes as normal on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Asian shares got off to a slow start on Monday as fading chances for early rate cuts globally soured the mood, though investors are hoping China markets return from holiday with a spring in their step. Stock markets in China rose as traders returned from a long holiday on Monday to upbeat travel data. China’s tourism revenues during the Lunar New Year break surged by 47% from a year earlier as more than 61 million rail trips were taken. Tourism revenues in China during the Lunar New Year holidays that ended on Saturday surged by 47.3% year-on-year and surpassed 2019 levels, thanks to a domestic travel boom amid a longer-than-usual break. The Chinese central bank held the interest rate on one-year policy loans at 2.5% while injecting a small amount of cash into the financial system.
Nifty ended higher for the fourth consecutive session on February 16. At close, Nifty was up 0.59% or 129.9 points at 22040.7. Nifty rose with an up gap on Feb 16 and remained in a narrow 80-point band later. Nifty formed a spinning top-like pattern after a two-day rise. On a weekly basis, Nifty rose 1.19%. Nifty could now face resistance in the 22126-22280 band while 21616 could offer support. Fresh positive triggers may be required for the Nifty to make a new high and sustain above it.
Morning Outlook Quote: Mr. Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities (February 19)
- February 19, 2024 09:44
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Macquarie on Auribindo Pharma
Expert views chance of import alert as remote & viewed shutdown of plant by co as correct thing
On observations itself, expert viewed 1st 4 observations as serious in nature, specifically observation 2 was viewed as data integrity
- February 19, 2024 09:43
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MS on Deepak Nitrite
UW, TP Rs 1625
Co sees sequential improvement(albeit with some volatility) in industry demand, which will likely coincide with commissioning of key projects throughout 2024
It expects operational efficiencies to underpin near-term margin levers
- February 19, 2024 09:43
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Kotak Inst Eqt on Eureka Forbes
Buy, TP RS 680
Encouraging vol growth in 3Q, albeit vs weak base, while margin expansion & cash generation story continues to roll along
Traction in AMC biz & premium products, along with momentum in product innovation +ves
Raise FY24E EPS by 13%
- February 19, 2024 09:43
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: BoFA Sec on Delhivery
Buy, TP Rs 550
Meesho is looking to insource vol by using Valmo to decrease their logistics costs by 4-5% & passing on benefits to its sellers
Meesho targets further reduction of 5-7% in coming yrs
Delhivery relatively less vulnerable; but poses some risks
- February 19, 2024 09:42
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations:MS on Exide
OW, TP Raised to Rs 373
Stable lead acid prices, improving replacement mix and internal cost-saving initiatives could drive margin expansion in core lead acid business.
There are many moving parts in lithium battery biz but Exide is ahead of peers
- February 19, 2024 09:42
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: CLSA on Defence
Govt. continues to walk-the-talk for defence ‘Make in India’ with approval of another $10bn in Indian made products
Should keep hopes alive for more orders should Modi govt. come back for 3rd term
Has approved an intent to buy $34bn over FY23 & $43bn for FY24 YTD
- February 19, 2024 09:42
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: CITI on PB Fin
Buy, TP Rs 1150
PB’s deep domain understanding, rich customer data and robust data analytics engine will likely place it in a sweet spot within the reinsurance broking industry
Expect PB’s fresh business market share in existing businesses to increase multi-fold
- February 19, 2024 09:41
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Citi on Paytm
Sell Call, Target Rs 550
Co Announced Shift Of Its Paytm Nodal Account For Settlement Of Merchant Transactions To Axis Bk
Extension Of Deadline On Paytm Payment Bank Business Restrictions To March 15 From Feb 29
Quarters/Devices Linked To Non-Paytm Payment Bank Accounts Are Business As Usual
Quarters/Devices Linked To Non-Paytm Payment Bk Can Continue To Operate With No Change
Co Earlier Estimated That 10- 15% Of Its Merchant Base Use PPBL Accounts
Merchants Will Have To Link Another Account Or Get New Quarter/Non-PPBL Accounts
FAQs Do Not Directly Address Bank Partnerships With Paytm
- February 19, 2024 09:41
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: UBS on MCX
Buy, TP Raised to Rs 4300 from Rs 3000
Expect earnings CAGR of c20% in FY24-26E (adjusted for one-offs in FY24E).
MCX is trading at a high 40x one-year forward PE, which believe is justified on strong growth outlook
- February 19, 2024 09:40
Sensex Today: BSE update: 3,198 stocks active, 210 at 52-week high
A total of 3,198 stocks were actively traded, 2,205 advanced, while 853 declined and 140 stocks remained unchanged where 210 stocks hit a 52 week high and 5 stocks hit a 52 week low at 9.35 am on the BSE
- February 19, 2024 09:36
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Major gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am include - Adani Enterprises (2.15%), Bajaj Auto (2.29%), Dr. Reddy’s laboratories (1.59%), Bharti Airtel (1.55%), Coal India (1.09%)
Major losers include - Wipro (-1.86%), Tata consultancy services (-1.29%), SBI life insurance company (-0.76%), HDFC life insurance company (-0.41%), Ltimindtree (-0.95%)
- February 19, 2024 09:35
Stock Market Live Today: Bajaj Auto Limited- Buyback_Record Date Announced
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 10,000/-
Current Market Price: 8325.80 /-
Market Cap: Rs 2,35,770crores
Buyback Size: ₹4,000 Crs (Representing 16.33% and 14.49% of the aggregate of the Company’s fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 40,00,000 shares (Representing 1.41 % of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 6,00,000 Shares
Last Cum Trading Date – 28 February 2024
Ex-Date – 29 February 2024
Buyback Record Date: 29 February 2024
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announced
- February 19, 2024 09:34
Stock Market Live Today: Bonus Issue Dates
Choice International Ltd.
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 544.45
Ex Bonus 20 February 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- February 19, 2024 09:34
Stock Market Live Today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 20 February 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 656.7
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 6601.15
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1033.75
Centum Electronics Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1653.1
Coal India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.5.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 479.85
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.22
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3078.25
Hikal Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 287.55
Majestic Auto Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.15
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 399.1
Mstc Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 960.75
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 433.9
Precision Wires India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 142.6
Refex Industries Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 610.3
Steel Authority Of India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 127.45
TCI Express Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1205.95
- February 19, 2024 09:33
Stock Market Live Today: Arvind SmartSpaces sells out Arvind Orchards Phase 1 inventory, Rs. 160 cr booking in 7 hours
Arvind SmartSpaces: Company Sells Out Entire Phase 1 Inventory of Arvind Orchards in Bengaluru, Achieving Rs. 160 Crore Booking Value in 7 Hours (Supportive for Stock Prices)
- February 19, 2024 09:32
Stock Market Live Today: Quess Corp - Demerger Update
CMP: 501 | Market Cap: 74.37 Bn | Promoter: 56.65%
Quess Corp has announced a three-way demerger to unlock value and streamline operations.
On current consolidated basis, Quess Corp housed:
•Work Force Management (INR 34.3 Bn revenues in Q3 and 2.6% EBITDA margins)
•Global Tech Solutions (INR 5.88 Bn revenues in Q3 and 18.3% EBITDA margins)
•Operating Asset Management (INR 6.95 Bn revenues in Q3 and 5.2% EBITDA margins)
•Product Led Business (INR 1.29 Bn revenues in Q3 and -4.65% EBITDA margins)
Same for FY23 stood at:
•Work Force Management (INR 118.31 Bn revenues and 2.92% EBITDA margins)
•Global Tech Solutions (INR 21.68 Bn revenues and 16.28% EBITDA margins)
•Operating Asset Management (INR 26.22 Bn revenues and 4.58% EBITDA margins)
•Product Led Business (INR 5.38 Bn revenues and -17.66% EBITDA margins)
Through the way of demerger, Quess Corp will split into three distinct entities: Quess Corp Ltd, Digitide Solutions Ltd and Bluspring Enterprises Ltd. There will be no economic change in ownership. The existing shareholders will get 1:1 share for each new entity.
Going ahead,
•Quess Corp will have the Work Force Management business (general staffing, IT staffing and overseas staffing; operating on annuity-based model)
•Digitide Solutions Ltd will have Global Tech Solutions (CLM, Non Voice BPO, Platform services and IT & Infra Services). Allsec and Insurtech business will fall under Digitide
•Bluspring Enterprises Ltd will have the Operating Asset Management (including platform business – FoundIt).
The demerger will create three distinct business in different segment of operations. There will be no intercompany transactions or inter business transactions going ahead. If any, will be done at an arms length basis.
Quess Corp also owns 73.39% of Allsec Technologies which will fall under Digitide Solutions. There is no material impact in Allsec Technologies but the hangover of pending merger will be cleared. The ownership remains the same.
Outlook: The merger is an extremely positive news for the entire company as it will streamline & simplify business divisions, facilitate in deeper focus on segmental growth and de-risk inter-business dependency. Quess Corp will generate the largest revenue from the 3 entities but highest margins will be in Digitide. Quess Corp will be benifitted from value unlocking as it will have single core business and compete with other staffing players with improving margins. Key things to watch out for going ahead is how the margins will shape up ahead as unallocated and group level expenses will be distributed at individual company level. Another key thing to study will be the balance sheet distribution from the companies. More clarifications will be received during interaction with the company. *At CMP, company trades 18.5x FY25EEPS and 14x FY26EEPS (Bloomberg Est). We have a positive view on the company. We assign 22x multiple to FY26 earnings and arrive at a price target of INR 775, we would be upgrading our target for value unlocking benefit post analyst meet which has been scheduled on Feb 21.
Link to our earlier report: bitly.ws/3dnFa
- February 19, 2024 09:31
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks in News
Tata Power: Company gets LoI to buy Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission; to develop transmission project with cost of Rs 838 crore (Positive)
Crisil: Net profit of Rs 231.0 cr, up 110.4 percent, Revenue up 34.3% at Rs 628.0 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Defence stocks: DAC clears capital acquisition proposals worth ₹84,560 cr (Positive)
NTPC: Company signs accord to supply about 1200 MW or more power to NALCO Smelter (Positive)
NHPC: Company lays Foundation Stone of 300 MW Grid Connected Solar PV Project in Rajasthan (Positive)
PB Fintech: IRDAI upgrades Policybazaar Ins broker’s license from direct insurance broker (Life & General) to composite insurance broker. (Positive)
LIC: Company gets refund orders for Rs 21,740.8 crore from Income Tax Department. (Positive)
Axis Bank/PayTM: Paytm has shifted its nodal account to Axis Bank. (Positive)
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: Company has commenced oil extraction from the country’s newest deep-water oil discovery in the Bay of Bengal (Positive)
KPI Greens: Approved allotment of more than 2 cr equity shares of Rs 10 (Positive)
Titagarh Rail: Company gets order worth ₹170 crore for supply of 250 specialised wagons from Defence Ministry (Positive)
RVNL: Company’s order book touches Rs 65,000-crore mark; aims to add foreign projects (Positive)
ITI: Signs MoU With JandK Operations For Manufacturing Of BharOS-enabled Digital Devices & Services (Positive)
Balrampur Chini: Company to enter new business of Polylactic Acid manufacturing for bioplastics. (Positive)
Adani Enterprises: Adani Realty has secured the contract to redevelop the 24-acre Bandra Reclamation land parcel, put up by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. (Positive)
Power Stocks: India’s power consumption grows 7.5% in April-January this fiscal. (Positive)
Kaynes: Incorporates Wholly Owned Subsidiary ‘Kaynes Mechatronics’ (Positive)
Quess Corp: Company has approved spinning off the business services provider’s diversified verticals into three independent entities to unlock value. (Positive)
TVS: Mitsubishi Corp to acquire about 32% stake in TVS Vechicle Mobility via private placement. (Positive)
Clien Science: Clean Fino-Chem Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, inaugurated its new manufacturing facility On 17th February/ Saturday – located at Pune (Positive)
Oberoi Realty: Subsidiary Incline Realty sign agreement with Mariott International to develop two new luxury hotels in Thane, Borivali. (Positive)
Omaxe: Company emerges successful bidder for project worth ₹385 crore by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation for development of 2 bus terminals (Positive)
Data Patterns: Government of Singapore, Mirae Asset, Kotak Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund bought shares in bulk deal. (Positive)
Lupin: Company said it has received approval from the US drug regulator for its ANDA for Minzoya tablets (Positive)
Hero MotoCorp: CEO Niranjan Gupta anticipates a double-digit revenue surge in the domestic two-wheeler industry in the upcoming fiscal year (Positive)
Chalet Hotels: Company has set ambitious plans to expand its portfolio of “big-box”, or large inventory, hotels, aiming to add approximately 800 rooms to its offerings (Positive)
Equitas SFB: Company becomes official banking partner of Chennai Super Kings. (Positive)
Quess Corp: Board has approved composite scheme of arrangement providing for the demerger of Quess Corp into three independent listed entities. (Positive)
Mastek: Board to consider allotment under preferential Issue for buy out of CCPS of subsidiary (Positive)
Birla Precision: Board to consider fund raising via Issue of Convertible Warrants to Promoters/ Non-Promoters (Positive)
GP Petroleums: Company has entered into a distributorship agreement with NOOR Trading, Bangladesh. (Positive)
Schaeffler: Net profit of Rs 210.0 cr vs Rs 231.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1875.0 cr vs Rs 1795.0 cr (YoY)
- February 19, 2024 09:30
Commodities Market Live Today: Crude oil futures dip as US Fed signals patience on interest rate cuts
Crude oil futures traded lower on Monday morning as some officials of US Federal Reserve stressed the need for patience towards interest rate cuts following the recent economic indicators in that country. At 9.17 am on Monday, April Brent oil futures were at $82.89, down by 0.69 per cent; and April crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $77.88, down by 0.74 per cent. March crude oil futures were trading at ₹6474 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Monday morning against the previous close of ₹6482, down by 0.12 per cent; and April futures were trading at ₹6470 as against the previous close of ₹6482, down by 0.19 per cent.
- February 19, 2024 09:22
Stock Market Live Today: Opening Bell: Indian equities trade flat with a positive bias, FPIs to determine market direction
The Sensex and Nifty, India’s key indices, opened with a slightly positive bias on Monday, trading flat. The BSE Sensex rose 82.66 points to 72,509.30, while the NSE Nifty gained 40.20 points to 22,080.90 in early trading. However, Asian stocks are showing mixed signals. Most sectoral indices are trading in the green, except for Nifty IT. Analysts noted a lack of triggers keeping the market range-bound. They also mentioned that foreign portfolio investors, who are currently sellers, will determine market direction, increasing the likelihood of profit-taking on any upward movement.
Vinay Paharia, CIO of PGIM India Mutual Fund, said cautious about the near-term return potential for markets.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist of Geojit Financial Services, “The spike in US bond yields triggered by the higher-than-expected consumer price inflation led to sustained selling by FPIs in the cash market.
The selling by FPIs in equity would have been much higher in response to the rising US bond yields. “But FPIs have been consistently losing the tug of war with DIIs and, therefore, they are a bit reluctant to press aggressive selling. They will have to buy the same stocks later,which they have been selling, when conditions are favourable for buying,” he added.
Analysts said India Inc. reported sequentially better performance with the result season almost over.
Vinay Paharia said the Q3-FY24 results announced till January 2024 were largely in line with expectations, with healthcare and cement sector companies reporting inline or better than expected numbers and real estate, retail and consumer sector companies reporting disappointing earnings.
According to Emkay Global Research, Q3-FY24 earnings were strong and largely aligned with estimates. Topline growth remains weak, and margins—though stable sequentially—benefited from a weak base last year.
Consensus Nifty earnings estimates remained resilient and unchanged through the earnings season. Industrials stood out on topline and margins, while consumer discretionary was aided by operating leverage. Financials reported steady growth, although the base effect is dwindling and growth rates are tapering. We remain constructive on the markets and expect most CY24 returns to be bunched in the Apr-Sep period.
According to analysts, the roller-coaster ride continues with bouts of volatility, experts said.
Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com, said: “ Our markets have seen some roller coaster move last month. However, this volatility has been within a broad range where the index resisted twice around 22127, and the declines from that support witnessed buying interest around the 40-day EMA.
This seems to be a time-wise correction within an uptrend as the broader markets, too, were overbought and have cooled off in this phase, he added.
Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities said, “Gift Nifty cautiously trades above dotted lines, hinting at potential wavering. Wall Street fell due to US PPI inflation, but Nifty sellers remain hesitant. Technicals show weakness confirmation below 21721, with hurdles at 22127. Bank Nifty strengthens on improving asset quality, facing resistance at 47100. Options data suggests a trading range of 21500-22500 for Nifty. Volatility index at 15.22, Put-Call Open Interest Ratio at 1.23. Await cues from FOMC and RBI minutes. Preferred trade: Buy Nifty (22041) with stop at 21701, targets 22127/22301. Buy Bank Nifty (46385) with stop at 45483, targets 46600/47100. Bullish on IPCA LABS, ADANI PORTS, and TORRENT PHARMA. Top stock to buy: ADANI ENTERPRISES (CMP 3224) with stop at 3097, targets 3301/3501, aggressive at 3677.”
- February 19, 2024 08:40
Stock Market Live Today: F&O BAN
1 ABFRL
2 ASHOKLEY
3 BALRAMCHIN
4 BANDHANBNK
5 CANBK
6 DELTACORP
7 HINDCOPPER
8 INDIACEM
9 INDUSTOWER
10 NATIONALUM
11 SAIL
12 ZEEL
- February 19, 2024 08:36
Stock Market Live Today: Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 20%: Prakash Industries.
Price band revised from 2% to 5%: Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corp.
Price band revised from 5% to 20%: Om Infra.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Inox India, Shaily Engineering Plastics.
Moved Out of short-term ASM framework: BF Utilities, EIH, SMC Global Securities.
- February 19, 2024 08:35
Stock Market Live Today: Insider Trades
Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter group Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 72,851 shares between Feb. 14 and 15.
Star Cement: Promoter Suchita Agarwal sold 10,000 shares on Feb. 12.
Pledge Derails
Aurobindo Pharma: Promoter RPR Sons Advisors, P.Suneela Rani (jointly holding) created a pledge of Rs 1.34 crore shares on Feb. 14.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala created a pledge of 4.5 lakh shares on Feb. 12.
Stove Kraft: Promoter Rajendra Gandhi created a pledge of 2 lakh shares on Feb. 14.
- February 19, 2024 08:35
Stock Market Live Today: Bulk Deals
Apollo Micro Systems: Bajaj Finance sold 37.82 lakh shares (1.44%) at Rs 121.48 apiece and Columbia Petro Chem bought 37 lakh shares (1.41%) at Rs 121.5 apiece.
- February 19, 2024 08:35
Stock Market Live Today: Block Deals
Data Patterns: Florintree Capital Partners LLP sold 59.96 lakh shares (10.71%), while, the Government of Singapore bought 31.47 lakh shares (5.62%), Mirae Asset Mutual Fund bought 10.94 lakh shares (1.93%), Mathew Cyriac bought 6.8 lakh shares (1.21%), Mutual Fund bought 5.46 lakh shares (0.97%) at Rs 1,837 apiece.
- February 19, 2024 08:34
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap - Schaeffler India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.45% at Rs 1,874.5 crore vs Rs 1,794.6 crore
EBITDA down 6.12% at Rs 324 crore vs Rs 345.2 crore
Margin down 194 bps at 17.28% vs 19.23%.
Net profit down 9.25% at Rs 209.6 crore vs Rs 230.9 crore.
Board recommends dividend at Rs 26 per share.
- February 19, 2024 08:34
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap - Crisil Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 34.3% at Rs 628.2 crore vs Rs 467.6 crore.
Net profit up 110.4% at Rs 231 crore vs Rs 109.8 crore.
Board recommends final dividend of Rs 28 per share.
- February 19, 2024 08:31
F&O Strategy: Short strangle on Power Grid
The stock of Power Grid Corporation of India (Powergrid) (₹274.55) rules at a crucial level. The stock finds an immediate support at ₹254 and if this holds, it could test a new peak at around ₹330.
- February 19, 2024 08:30
Stock Market Live Today: F&O Tracker: Breakout prospects higher for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 (22,041) and Bank Nifty (46,385) appreciated last week and gained 1.2 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively. The derivatives data, which appeared mixed a fortnight ago, now seem to have aligned to the positive side, at least for Nifty 50. Below is the analysis of the same.
- February 19, 2024 08:29
Stock Market Live Today: Hero MotoCorp F&O contracts adjustment
Hero MotoCorp (₹4,894.3) had announced a dividend of ₹100 for the financial year 2023-24. So, there will be adjustment in the stock price and consequently its futures and options (F&O) contracts on the record date.
The company has fixed February 21, as the record/ex-dividend date. On this day, the stock price will be adjusted for the dividend and all the derivative contracts on this stock will be altered in line with the dividend amount.
- February 19, 2024 08:27
Stock Market Live Today: Mehta Equities’ Prashanth Tapse: Insights on market trends
Prashanth Tapse Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
“Gift Nifty cautiously trades above dotted lines, hinting at potential wavering. Wall Street fell due to US PPI inflation, but Nifty sellers remain hesitant. Technicals show weakness confirmation below 21721, with hurdles at 22127. Bank Nifty strengthens on improving asset quality, facing resistance at 47100. Options data suggests a trading range of 21500-22500 for Nifty. Volatility index at 15.22, Put-Call Open Interest Ratio at 1.23. Await cues from FOMC and RBI minutes. Preferred trade: Buy Nifty (22041) with stop at 21701, targets 22127/22301. Buy Bank Nifty (46385) with stop at 45483, targets 46600/47100. Bullish on IPCA LABS, ADANI PORTS, and TORRENT PHARMA. Top stock to buy: ADANI ENTERPRISES (CMP 3224) with stop at 3097, targets 3301/3501, aggressive at 3677.”
- February 19, 2024 08:25
Stock Market Live Today: Juniper Hotels IPO: Should you subscribe?
Most large players in the hotels space, especially the ones operating in the luxury and upscale segments, have bounced back well after two troubled years marked by lockdowns and travel restrictions in the Covid period, from 2020 to almost the middle of 2022.
However, some have found it tough to get back into profitability at the net level even in the post-Covid recovery period, though many operational metrics are looking up.
- February 19, 2024 08:24
Stock Market Live Today: Movers & Shakers: Stocks that will see action this week
Here is what the charts say about the shares of CARE Ratings, Grasim Industries and SBI Life Insurance Company
- February 19, 2024 08:23
Stock Market Live Today: How previous general elections have impacted Sensex and Nifty 50 performance: Insights for investors
General Elections 2024 is one of the biggest events to watch this year. A study on the Indian stock market performance in the previous election years shows that whatever the case ahead of the elections and its outcome, the Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, have generated positive returns after the elections. Sectors like Banking, Consumer Durables and Information Technology have always reached the top five outperforming sectors after the elections.
While past performance does not guarantee future results, here are some insights on how it has fared in previous election years.
- February 19, 2024 08:22
Stock Market Live Today: Index Outlook: Sensex, Nifty 50: Crucial resistances ahead
Nifty 50 and Sensex witnessed a strong bounce last week. This was contrary to our expectation to see a fall. Though the indices witnessed a subdued start, they picked up momentum in the second half of the week. Both the Sensex and Nifty 50 have closed over a per cent each.
- February 19, 2024 08:20
Stock Market Live Today: Quote on Steel sector outlook from V K Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services
“The outlook for steel prices is not very positive given low global growth expected this year. The UK and Japan slipping into recession indicates that global growth will be subdued this year.
Indian steel companies have been doing well aided by good demand. Construction sector continues to do well and this augurs well for steel stocks. Investors may remain invested.”
- February 19, 2024 08:19
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Elara Securities: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
Rating: ACCUMULATE
Target Price : INR 325
Upside : 15%
CMP : INR 283 (as on 15 February 2024)
ECD drives growth; lighting flat
Q3 revenue up 15%, driven by demand pickup in ECD
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CROMPTON IN) standalone revenue grew 15% YoY to INR 14.6bn in Q3FY24 at a three-year CAGR of 3%. It was 6% ahead of our estimates, driven by new product launches and demand uptick. Segment-wise, revenue from electrical consumer durables ([ECD]; 83% of Q3FY24 sales) increased 19% YoY vs Havells’ 3% YoY, and V-Guard’s 11% YoY. Lighting (17%) reverted after a series of subdued quarters, with 1% YoY growth vs Havells’ 2%. Alternate channels delivered robust growth of 38% (eCommerce revenue doubled in Q3).
- February 19, 2024 08:19
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: IIFL FINANCE: Diversified product suite strengthens execution: Motilal Oswal
(IIFL IN, Mkt Cap USD2.8b, CMP INR606, TP INR800, 32% Upside, Buy)
- IIFL Finance (IIFL) has a presence across home loans, loans against property (LAP), gold loans, microfinance loans, and unsecured business and personal loans. The two factors that will help IIFL sustain its strong AUM growth over the medium term are: 1) the aggressive expansion of its physical distribution and digital capabilities, and 2) its first-mover advantage in co-lending with banks, complemented by an effective direct assignment strategy.
- February 19, 2024 08:18
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: GLENMARK PHARMA: India business re-set drags earnings: Motilal Oswal
(GNP IN, Mkt Cap USD3b, CMP INR872, TP INR820, 6% Downside, Neutral)
Work-in progress to address the USFDA issues
- Glenmark Pharma (GNP) delivered a miss on its 3QFY24 earnings, largely due to the inventory reset in the domestic formulation (DF) business and an inferior show in the US generics segment. GNP has completed its remediation measures at Monroe and would be requesting the USFDA for a re-inspection.
- We cut our FY24/FY25/FY26 estimates by 94%/4%/4% to factor in: a) the significant reduction in the domestic formulation business due to stock consolidation and inventory rationalization, and b) a prolonged delay in ANDA approvals due to regulatory issues. This is partly offset by: a) robust traction in the EU business. We value GNP at 17x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR820.
- February 19, 2024 08:17
Shrey Jain of SAS Online on UK and Japan recessions: Minimal impact on India
Shrey Jain, Founder and CEO SAS Online - India’s Deep Discount Broker
on Japan, UK slipping into technical recession and its India impact
Despite concerns surrounding the recessions in the UK and Japan, I believe their impact on the Indian economy is minimal, as India’s reliance on trade with these nations is limited. However, India’s economy is not immune to global challenges. A surge in global commodity prices could fuel inflation and curb domestic spending, while a downturn in global services may ripple through sectors such as IT and tourism in India.
In such a scenario, India’s economic path will depend on its policy response. Proactive measures such as infrastructure spending, export promotion, and targeted domestic stimulus can help mitigate the impact of the external slowdown.
- February 19, 2024 08:16
Stock Market Live Today: Morgan Stanley reaffirms overweight rating for HDFC Bank
HDFCBANK: Morgan Stanley maintains overweight call on HDFC Bank. Says company noted accelerated market share gains and improved turnaround time.
- February 19, 2024 08:11
Currency Market Live Today: Currency Market closed today for Shivaji Jayanti: What this means for you
Settlement Holiday on 19-Feb-2024
Announcements
Market
Circulars
Settlement Holiday on 19-Feb-2024
19-Feb-24 is a Settlement Holiday due to Chhratrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. The Currency Segment will be closed on this day for trading. However, other segments are open for Trading.
What this means for you:
You can place your Trades as usual except the stock purchased on 16-Feb-24 will not be allowed to be sold on 19-Feb-24. The settlement of funds/securities will be processed as detailed in the table below:
Segment Trade placed on Date of Settlement
Equity 16-Feb 20-Feb
Derivatives (F&O) 16-Feb 20-Feb
Note: Stock purchased on 16-Feb-24 will not be allowed to be sold on 19-Feb-24. This change is only for double payin/payout of stock due to the settlement holiday on 19-Feb, and is not a regular change.
Your credit balance for 19-Feb will not include the following:
Segment Account Balance Exclusions
Equity Intraday Profits made on 16-Feb
Derivatives (Equity F&O, Currency & Commodity)\u0009Credits Made From Trades Done On 16-Feb
Just so you know: Settlement holidays refer to days when markets (except the Currency segment) are open for trading but when Depositories and/or Banks are closed. Due to this, all trades done during that day will be settled on the next settlement cycle, as per the respective segments.
- February 19, 2024 08:04
Currency Market Live Today: Currency market closed today for Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
Currency market will remain closed on 19 February 2024 on account of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
Equity and Commodity markets will remain open as normal
- February 19, 2024 07:49
Stock Market Live Today: Gala Precision Engineering files DRHP for IPO
Mumbai-based Gala Precision Engineering Limited, a leading precision component manufacturer of technical springs, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator Sebi to raise funds for its initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO has a face value of Rs 10 and consists of a fresh issue of equity shares up to 25.58 lakh and an offer for sale up to 6.16 lakh equity shares by the Promoter Group and Individual Selling Shareholders. The offer includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees.
The offer for sale consists of the sale of equity shares of up to 385,200 by Vishanji Harshi Gala, up to 58,600 equity shares by Kirit Vishanji Gala (HUF), up to 50,000 equity shares by Nayna Gala, up to 40,000 equity shares by Satish Kotwani, up to 31,400 equity shares by Hemlata Dhiraj Shah, up to 28,000 equity shares by Dhiraj Nanchand Shah, up to 12,800 equity shares by Urmil Dhiraj Shah, and up to 10,000 equity shares by Rupa Sunil Mehta.
- February 19, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live Today: Mitsubishi Corp to acquire around 32% of TVS Vehicle Mobility via private placement
- February 19, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live Today: BLOCK DEAL ALERT : MARKET BUZZ: SULA VINEYARDS
Verlinvest Asia looks to sell entire stake in co via block deal worth Rs 434 crs
To sell entire 8.34% stake or 70.42 lakh shares
Block base price at Rs 570 per share, a discount of up to 7%
- February 19, 2024 07:45
Stock Market Live Today: Defence Update: DAC approved AoN worth ₹85,560 Cr
DAC approved AoN worth INR 3.6 Lakh Cr till date, highest-ever, up 36% YTD This AoN represents, 20% of the total AoN approved in YTDFY24
DAC approves AoN for procurement of the following (potential beneficiaries):
- New generation of Anti-tank mines (KSSL - Bharat Forge)
- Canister Launched Anti-Armour Loiter Munition System (180; Solar Industries, BDL and/or Strat Up)
- Air Defence Tactical Control Radar (BEL, Astra Microwave and BEML)
- Medium Range Maritime Reconnaissance (nos. 9) and Multi-Mission Maritime Aircraft for Coast Guard (nos. 6) (estimated cost at INR 29000 Cr; HAL, BEL, Astra Microwave, Data Pattern)
- Active Towed Array Sonar for Navy (BEL with Atlas Electronik)
- Heavy Weight Torpedoes for Navy (BDL and Apollo Micro System)
- Follow On Supply Support (FOSS) for 24 MH60R aircraft (FMS route from USA ~ HAL)
- Flight Refueller Aircraft for Indian Air Force (HAL)
- Software Defined Radios for Coast Guard (BEL, Data Pattern, Astra Microwave)
- February 19, 2024 07:44
Stocks to Watch: One Global Service : TAKEOVER and EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Dec-23, Sales up 94% YoY from INR 7.5 Cr in Dec-22 to INR 14.5 Cr in Dec-23. Similarly, Net Profit up 2.5x from INR 0.6 Cr to INR 1.5 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 25% and Net Profit up 2.1x.
- February 19, 2024 07:44
Stocks to Watch: Caspian Corporate Services : TAKEOVER AND EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Dec-23, Sales up 125x YoY from INR 0.21 Cr in Dec-22 to INR 26.27 Cr in Dec-23. Similarly, Net Profit up 10.4x from INR 0.2 Cr to INR 2.08 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 30% and Net Profit up 2.4x.
- February 19, 2024 07:44
Stocks to Watch: SDBL: PROMOTER BUYING
Promoter Jagdish Arora has bought INR 24L worth of shares in Feb 2024 (10k shares at INR 248/share).
- February 19, 2024 07:44
Stocks to Watch: Droneacharya: MOU
Company announced that it has officially entered into an MoU with JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Bangalore, aimed at advancing aviation and aerospace education.
- February 19, 2024 07:43
Stocks to Watch: Phantom: ACQUISITION
Company is currently in the process of acquiring a multiple Oscar, Emmy and BAFTA award-winning studio to an extent of 3 Mn USD. This strategic move solidifies its position as a global leader in the VFX industry.
- February 19, 2024 07:42
Stock Market Live Today: Bajaj Auto buyback
RCORD DATE - 29 FEBRUARY
BUYBACK Price : ₹10,000/sh
Size : ₹4,000 Cr.
Route : Tender
Tentative Sett. dt. : Mid of Mar 2024
- February 19, 2024 07:41
Stock Market Live Today: More PMS schemes outperform benchmarks than mutual funds
A study by PMS Bazaar that analyzed 335 PMS investment approaches and 388 mutual funds (regular funds) across one, three, five and 10-year periods showed that PMS investment approaches outperformed their benchmarks by 70 per cent on average across all timeframes and categories, while mutual funds outperformed 48 per cent of the time.
- February 19, 2024 07:17
Stock Market Live Today: Stringent radiation norms impacting 5G rollouts, telcos tell TRAI
Struggling to recover nearly ₹1 lakh crore invested in 5G networks with no use cases, mobile operators are pushing the telecom regulator to ease electromagnetic radiation norms in India to ease up their roll out costs.
The operators, through the Cellular Operators Association of India, has told the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India that Indian radiation norms are 10 times higher than global standards which is coming in the way of rolling out effective 5G services.
- February 19, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Live Today: Karnataka Bank to complete ₹1,500 cr capital raise this fiscal
Karnataka Bank is planning to complete capital raise of ₹1500 crrore during the current financial year, according to Srikrishnan H, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank.
- February 19, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s stock recommendation: 19th February 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea. The recommendation we have for you today is Federal Bank
- February 19, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: Hybrid mutual funds gather steam; attract ₹20,634 crore in January
Hybrid mutual fund schemes have been gaining popularity among investors, attracting ₹20,634 crore in January, marking a 37 per cent surge from the previous month, largely due to their appeal as an alternative investment option post-change in taxation laws for debt funds.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.