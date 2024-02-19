February 19, 2024 09:46

Indian markets could open mildly higher, in line with mixed Asian markets today and despite negative US markets on Feb 16

U.S. stocks ended down on Friday, with all three major indexes logging weekly losses, as investors assessed inflation readings and company earnings. For the week, the Dow fell 0.1%, the S&P 500 shed 0.4% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.3%.U.S. stocks closed lower Friday, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite all snapping five straight weeks of gains.

The stock market appears resilient in the face of hotter-than-anticipated inflation readings this week because of “continued strong earnings” as companies roll out their fourth-quarter results. Fourth-quarter earnings have come in “a lot better than expected. Although U.S. inflation in January, as measured by the consumer-price index and producer-price index, was stronger than Wall Street expected, the trend is lower.

Data from the producer-price index showed wholesale prices rose 0.3% last month, according to a report Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That was the biggest increase in five months and surpassed economists’ expectations for a 0.1% uptick. Core wholesale prices, which exclude food, energy, and trade margins, saw an even bigger rise in January, climbing 0.6% for the largest monthly jump in a year. The rate on the 10-year Treasury note increased more than 5 basis points to 4.294%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

In other economic news, investors digested fresh data on housing starts, which showed the construction of new homes fell 14.8% in January as home builders scaled back new projects. Also, a gauge of preliminary consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan for February ticked higher to 79.6 from 79 last month. On Friday, market expectations the Fed will start cutting rates in June were dialed back, with CME’s Fed Watch Tool now showing a 69.9% chance for a cut of at least 25 basis points, down from the nearly 90% in the prior session.

The NYSE, Nasdaq, and bond markets are all shut down on Feb 19 due to President’s Holiday. Trading resumes as normal on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Asian shares got off to a slow start on Monday as fading chances for early rate cuts globally soured the mood, though investors are hoping China markets return from holiday with a spring in their step. Stock markets in China rose as traders returned from a long holiday on Monday to upbeat travel data. China’s tourism revenues during the Lunar New Year break surged by 47% from a year earlier as more than 61 million rail trips were taken. Tourism revenues in China during the Lunar New Year holidays that ended on Saturday surged by 47.3% year-on-year and surpassed 2019 levels, thanks to a domestic travel boom amid a longer-than-usual break. The Chinese central bank held the interest rate on one-year policy loans at 2.5% while injecting a small amount of cash into the financial system.

Nifty ended higher for the fourth consecutive session on February 16. At close, Nifty was up 0.59% or 129.9 points at 22040.7. Nifty rose with an up gap on Feb 16 and remained in a narrow 80-point band later. Nifty formed a spinning top-like pattern after a two-day rise. On a weekly basis, Nifty rose 1.19%. Nifty could now face resistance in the 22126-22280 band while 21616 could offer support. Fresh positive triggers may be required for the Nifty to make a new high and sustain above it.

Morning Outlook Quote: Mr. Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities (February 19)