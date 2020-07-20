ACC consolidated net drops 40.5% to ₹271 cr in Apr-June quarter

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Monday reported a 40.53 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 270.95 crore for the quarter ended June, impacted by decline in sales during the lockdown.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of ₹455.68 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its total revenue from operations was down 37.29 per cent to ₹2,602.24 crore during the quarter as against ₹4,149.82 crore in the year-ago period.

ACC’s total expenses in April-June quarter of 2019 were at ₹2,252.62 crore, down 36.25 per cent, as against ₹3,533.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from cement was down 33.59 per cent to ₹2,550.99 crore as against ₹3,841.39 crore of the corresponding quarter. Ready Mix Concrete was down 82.87 per cent to Rs 62.63 crore Rs 365.82 crore).

Shares of ACC Ltd on Monday settled at ₹1,330.05 on BSE, up 1.09 per cent from BSE.