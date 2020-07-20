Companies

ACC consolidated net drops 40.5% to ₹271 cr in Apr-June quarter

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 20, 2020 Published on July 20, 2020

Sales impacted due to lockdown

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Monday reported a 40.53 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 270.95 crore for the quarter ended June, impacted by decline in sales during the lockdown.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of ₹455.68 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its total revenue from operations was down 37.29 per cent to ₹2,602.24 crore during the quarter as against ₹4,149.82 crore in the year-ago period.

ACC’s total expenses in April-June quarter of 2019 were at ₹2,252.62 crore, down 36.25 per cent, as against ₹3,533.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from cement was down 33.59 per cent to ₹2,550.99 crore as against ₹3,841.39 crore of the corresponding quarter. Ready Mix Concrete was down 82.87 per cent to Rs 62.63 crore Rs 365.82 crore).

Shares of ACC Ltd on Monday settled at ₹1,330.05 on BSE, up 1.09 per cent from BSE.

Published on July 20, 2020
Quarterly Results
ASSOCIATED CEMENT COMPANIES
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
NFRA constitutes technical advisory committee