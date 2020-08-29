Activities gaining momentum at Codissia Industrial Parks

It was in February 2019 when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami inaugurated the Codissia Industrial Parks Ltd (CIPL) at Mopperipalayam and Kallapalayam on the outskirts of Coimbatore.

But apart from the entrance arch, wired fence along the boundary and a temporary pandal (which was erected to formally announce the commissioning of the project), the area looked barren and deserted.

Almost 18 months later, this much awaited MSME project is showing signs of take-off. The pandemic does not seem to have deterred the allottees from going ahead with the Bhoomi Puja, construction of industrial sheds and commencing operations.

CIPL would also house the Codissia Defence Innovation and Incubation Centre.

The facility at Mopperipalayam (comprising 200 plots ranging between 25 cents and two acres) is spread over 225 acres, while the extant of the industrial park at Kallapalayam is 120 acres.

K Ilango, Director, CIPL said that in the next 12 months, as many as 10 – 12 units would commence operations in each of the location.

CIPL has in the meanwhile inked an MoU with CII’s – India Green Building Council (IGBC) for sustainable development of the parks at both locations, giving impetus to Green Building Movement.

“Since the upcoming industrial parks come under IGBC Green Industrial City Rating, major infrastructure works such as power, water, waste water treatment and transportation facilities are planned and provided by CIPL for the 300-odd individual factories that are expected to come up in the parks. IGBC would work closely with CIPL’s design and project team to facilitate green initiatives,” said CIPL’s Managing Director A V Varadharajan.

“We are aspiring to develop role-model industrial parks for the rest of the country. We believe in converting environmental problems to opportunities; signing the MoU is a major leap in this direction,” he added.

BusinessLine got in touch with a few stakeholders, particularly those that had indicated that they would be commissioning the unit at the industrial park in the next 10 to 12 months.

Manufacturers of solar water heaters and industrial boilers – Suriya Industries is understood to have taken the lead in setting up the facility at the Kallapalayam industrial park about three weeks back

K Sundararaju, its promoter said “it is a dream” facility for him. A tenth standard drop out, Sundararaju started his career at 20, worked his way to establish the unit at Vellalore. “We will relocate to Kallapalayam soon. Setting up a unit in an industrial park would definitely boost our growth prospects. The pandemic has not impacted us in a big way,” he said.

S Soundararajan, Managing Partner, Falcon Toolings said that the building works would be complete by end December. Falcon Toolings has planned a 18,000 sq feet facility at Mopperipalayam. The company is into manufacturing machine tools and accessories.

G M Rajaram of Sree Meghala Foundry said that his unit would be among the handful of foundry units in the park. “Construction is underway and we expect it to be ready by December. We are getting orders, but collection is very slow.”

Kristaa Clean Carbon is developing a product for defence application. Its promoter M S Dharmaraj conceded that there was a delay in the uptake of the project due to Covid-19.