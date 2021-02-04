Adani Transmission narrows Q3 loss to ₹4 crore

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), the power transmission and distribution arm of the Adani Group, on Thursday posted a standalone net loss of ₹4 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, against a net loss of ₹9 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Its standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹305 crore, up from ₹192 crore in the same period last year.
On a consolidated basis, ATL posted a profit of ₹463 crore (₹204 crore). Consolidated total income stood at ₹2734 crore (₹2835 crore).
In a media concall after the board meeting, the management said the company's transmission system availability for the quarter was at 99.83 per cent.
It also stated that the consolidated operational EBITDA was recorded at ₹1,125 crore (₹1,060 crore), up 6 per cent. Its transmission operational EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹650 crore, up 4 per cent with a margin of 92.3 per cent, while distribution operational EBITDA was recorded at ₹475 crore, up 10 per cent with margin of 29.9 per cent.
Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, ATL, said: "Adani Transmission has successfully acquired and integrated yet another transmission asset in the eastern region. ATL is constantly benchmarking to be the best-in-class and is pursuing focussed approach to be world-class integrated utility through development agenda coupled with de-risking of strategic and operational aspects, capital conservation, ensuring high credit quality and forging strategic partnerships for business excellence and high governance standards."
ATL shares ended at ₹516.75, up 2.4 per cent, on the BSE on Thursday.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...