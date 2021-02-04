Adani Transmission narrows Q3 loss to ₹4 crore

Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), the power transmission and distribution arm of the Adani Group, on Thursday posted a standalone net loss of ₹4 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, against a net loss of ₹9 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹305 crore, up from ₹192 crore in the same period last year.

On a consolidated basis, ATL posted a profit of ₹463 crore (₹204 crore). Consolidated total income stood at ₹2734 crore (₹2835 crore).

In a media concall after the board meeting, the management said the company's transmission system availability for the quarter was at 99.83 per cent.

It also stated that the consolidated operational EBITDA was recorded at ₹1,125 crore (₹1,060 crore), up 6 per cent. Its transmission operational EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹650 crore, up 4 per cent with a margin of 92.3 per cent, while distribution operational EBITDA was recorded at ₹475 crore, up 10 per cent with margin of 29.9 per cent.

Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, ATL, said: "Adani Transmission has successfully acquired and integrated yet another transmission asset in the eastern region. ATL is constantly benchmarking to be the best-in-class and is pursuing focussed approach to be world-class integrated utility through development agenda coupled with de-risking of strategic and operational aspects, capital conservation, ensuring high credit quality and forging strategic partnerships for business excellence and high governance standards."

ATL shares ended at ₹516.75, up 2.4 per cent, on the BSE on Thursday.